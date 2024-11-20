India Vs Australia, 1st Test: Perth Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction

Team India will lock horns against Australia in a five-match Test series starting with the First Test from November 22 in Perth. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener will take place at the Optus Stadium, and the action will then move to Adelaide, that will host a day-night Test from December 6-10. (Streaming | Cricket News)
The third Test will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane (Dec 14-18), and the last two matches will be played in Melbourne (Dec 26-30), and Sydney (Jan 3-7).
India have won the last two series in Australia but they have come on Australian shores on the back of a shock 0-3 loss at home against New Zealand.
India Vs Australia: Head-To-Head Record In Tests
Team India and the Aussies have faced each other in 52 Tests Down Under, with the visitors only managing to win in nine Tests. 30 ended in defeats whereas 13 were draws. Of those nine victories, India won four times in the last two tours.
Overall, these two have faced each other 107 times in Test cricket.
Matches - 107
India Won - 32
Australia Won - 45
Drawn - 29
Tied - 1
India Vs Australia, 1st Test Perth Weather Report
Expect a bright and sunny morning in Perth on Nov 22 in Perth. Here's the weather update of all five days from Perth.
India vs Australia 1st Test: Expected line-ups
India's Playing XI Prediction
KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, R Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah (C) Mohammed Siraj.
Australia Playing XI Prediction
Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.
Australia's squad
For first Test: Pat Cummins (captain), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India's squad
For the series: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar
India vs Australia 1st Test Prediction
As per Google, India has 25% chance of winning the Test match.