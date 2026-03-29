IPL 2026 Dispatch: Kohli Anchors Clinical 202 Chase In Opener; Harsh Goenka’s Viral 'IPL Trinity' Tweet Grabs Attention

Summary of this article
RCB begin IPL 2026 with dominant chase, Kohli and Padikkal lead from front
Klaasen’s controversial dismissal and Salt’s boundary catch spark debate
Starc hits back at critics; Ashwin’s MLC move and Goenka’s tweet grab attention
The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off with immediate intensity, both on and off the field. The opening clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set the tone for what promises to be another dramatic season.
The usual glitz of the opening ceremony was scrapped as a mark of respect following last year’s tragic events in Bengaluru, adding a more subdued but emotionally charged start to the tournament.
Once the action began, it delivered exactly what fans expect from the IPL, big runs, breakout performances, and a controvery, of course. RCB started their campaign with a strong start as the defending champions defeated SRH in the tournament opener.
Here are the today's talking points:
RCB begin title defence with dominant win over SRH
Royal Challengers Bengaluru could not have asked for a better start to IPL 2026, as the defending champions cruised to a six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the tournament opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Chasing a stiff 202-run target, RCB made it look effortless, finishing the game in just 15.4 overs with plenty to spare. Virat Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls, while Devdutt Padikkal set the tone early with a blistering 61 off 26 balls, taking the game away during the powerplay itself.
The platform, however, was laid earlier by debutant Jacob Duffy. The New Zealand pacer picked up 3/22 in four overs, striking key blows in the powerplay to reduce SRH to 49/3. His early burst ensured that despite a strong recovery, SRH were always playing catch-up.
Sunrisers Hyderabad did fight back through Ishan Kishan’s aggressive 80 and late hitting in the death overs, eventually posting 201/9. But on a batting-friendly surface, the total proved insufficient against an in-form RCB lineup.
Klaasen controversy and Phil Salt’s boundary catches spark early IPL debate
One of the biggest talking points from the IPL 2026 opener was the controversial dismissal of Heinrich Klaasen, which quickly shifted focus from the match to umpiring decisions. The incident took place in the 14th over when Klaasen, batting on 31, attempted to clear the boundary off Romario Shepherd but failed to get enough distance.
Phil Salt, positioned right at the rope, completed a tumbling catch, but the real drama began after that. The on-field umpires referred the decision upstairs to check for possible boundary contact. Multiple replays were shown, but none provided a clear, conclusive angle to determine whether Salt had touched the boundary cushion while in contact with the ball.
Despite visible doubts, including one angle where the boundary cushion appeared to move, the third umpire ruled the catch clean and gave Klaasen out. This decision immediately triggered reactions, as many felt the evidence was not strong enough to make a definitive call in favour of the fielding side.
Klaasen himself was visibly frustrated. He briefly spoke to the fourth umpire before walking off, clearly unhappy with the outcome. The wicket proved significant as it ended a 97-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, halting SRH’s momentum at a crucial stage.
Harsh Goenka’s “IPL trinity” tweet sparks debate
Off the field, businessman Harsh Goenka grabbed attention with a tweet that quickly went viral for its symbolic take on the IPL’s legacy.
Ahead of IPL 2026, Goenka wrote:
“When we begin a pooja, we invoke Brahma, Vishnu and Ganesh. As the IPL begins, we remember our own trinity: Ganesh – Lalit Modi, who created the game. Vishnu – Jay Shah, who sustains and grows it. Brahma – Sachin Tendulkar, the ‘God of Cricket’. In India, cricket is a religion.”
The tweet stood out for the way it framed the IPL through a cultural lens, comparing key figures to Hindu deities. Lalit Modi was credited as the creator of the league, while Jay Shah was highlighted for sustaining and expanding it in recent years. Sachin Tendulkar, often referred to as the “God of Cricket,” was positioned as the symbolic figure representing the sport’s emotional connect in India.
Goenka, known for his active and often witty social media presence, has previously posted cricket-related takes that have sparked discussions among fans.
This particular tweet, however, drew mixed reactions. While many appreciated the creativity and the attempt to summarise IPL’s journey through iconic personalities, others questioned the comparisons and pointed out omissions in the narrative.
Mitchell Starc hits back at critics over IPL 2026 absence
Mitchell Starc’s absence from the early phase of IPL 2026 became one of the major talking points off the field, and the Australian pacer has now responded strongly to the criticism surrounding his availability.
Starc, who is part of Delhi Capitals this season, confirmed that his delay in joining the squad is due to injury and not a lack of commitment. As reported by multiple outlets, the left-arm quick is currently dealing with shoulder and elbow issues, the extent of which only became clear after the Australian summer.
Addressing the speculation, Starc issued a detailed statement, saying:
“Despite the opinions and views of certain individuals with their platforms in and through the Indian media, I'm currently rehabbing and managing an injury in my shoulder and elbow of which I didn't know the extent of during the Australian summer.”
He also pushed back against narratives questioning his intent to play in the IPL, adding:
“These individuals have made some strong statements around involvement in the IPL and provided heavily misinformed opinions of players, preached them as facts, and claim to know my body better than me.”
Starc acknowledged the timing of the injury and its impact on Delhi Capitals, while apologising to fans for missing the start of the tournament. He said:
“With that said I do acknowledge this injury setback and timing is disruptive to the Delhi team and I apologise for that and to the fans for not being available for the early part of this season. I remain committed to join DC, are in continual communication updating the team and will continue to do what I can to be available for DC asap.”
Elsewhere: R Ashwin headlines global move with MLC switch
While IPL 2026 action continues in India, Ravichandran Ashwin has remained in the spotlight for developments outside the league. The veteran off-spinner is currently part of the Hindi commentary panel in IPL 2026, but has also confirmed his participation in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026.
Ashwin has signed with the San Francisco Unicorns, becoming the first Indian-capped player to feature in the USA-based T20 league. The move is significant not just for his career, but also for the global expansion of franchise cricket, as MLC continues to attract established international names.
One of the biggest talking points around this signing is that Ashwin will share the dressing room with Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. Given the limited opportunities for Indian and Pakistani players to play together in franchise cricket, this development has drawn widespread attention.
Quote of the Day
Coming off a strong return to T20 cricket, Virat Kohli reflected on maintaining rhythm and confidence after recent performances. He emphasised how momentum from the ODI series helped him stay composed and play his natural game without forcing shots.
"It’s good to get back out there. You mentioned T20 cricket, the last game I played was the final last year, but I think the way I batted in the one-day series quite recently really helped me to stay in that same kind of momentum. I wasn’t playing shots that I don’t usually play. So I knew as long as I have the rhythm, and I’ve put enough work physically behind the scenes with my fitness, things should come together nicely. And yeah, tonight was another chance to start strong and build on this." Kohli said in the post-match presentation.
Photo of the Day
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, blows a flying kiss towards his wife Anushka Sharma as he walks out with teammate Tim David after winning the Indian Premier League cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Who won the IPL 2026 opener?
RCB defeated SRH by six wickets, chasing 202 in just 15.4 overs.
Why is Heinrich Klaasen’s dismissal controversial?
Phil Salt’s boundary catch appeared inconclusive on replays, but the third umpire still ruled Klaasen out.
What did Harsh Goenka say about IPL?
He shared a viral tweet comparing IPL figures Lalit Modi, Jay Shah and Sachin Tendulkar to a symbolic “trinity.”