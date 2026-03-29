IPL 2026 Dispatch: Kohli Anchors Clinical 202 Chase In Opener; Harsh Goenka’s Viral 'IPL Trinity' Tweet Grabs Attention

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Tim David during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Tim David during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)