IPL Dispatch: RR, RCB Get New Owners In Whopping Deals; Ben Duckett Withdrawal Sparks Ban Talk

IPL 2026 build-up sees franchise sales, Ben Duckett withdrawal, Rinku Singh’s vice-captaincy, RCB tribute and global T20 action shaping pre-season headlines across cricket

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Deepak Joshi
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RR, RCB Get New Owners In Whopping Deals; Ben Duckett Withdrawal Sparks Ban Talk
Champions Trophy 2025, RSA Vs ENG: England's Ben Duckett bats | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 build-up dominated by ownership deals, including Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru takeovers

  • Ben Duckett withdrawal sparks ban concerns, impacts Delhi Capitals plans

  • Rinku Singh named vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season

The days leading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 have been anything but quiet. This year’s pre-season has been dominated by ranging from billion-dollar ownership deals to unexpected player withdrawals and multiple injury concerns for almost all the franchises.

What stands out this time is the scale of change. Franchises are not only tweaking squads but also undergoing structural shifts at the ownership level, reflecting how the IPL continues to grow as a global business property.

The reported USD 1.78 billion takeover of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is the latest example, underlining how investor interest has surged due to rising revenues and broadcast deals worth over USD 6 billion.

Add to that the ripple effect across other competitions and international fixtures, and it’s evident that IPL 2026 is arriving with a much broader narrative than ever, with the tournament opener set to played on March 28 between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Here are today's talking points:

New team owners signal IPL’s billion-dollar era

The biggest shift has come in the form of ownership changes. Rajasthan Royals have officially entered a new phase after being acquired by a consortium led by Kal Somani in a deal worth around USD 1.63 billion (INR 15,290 crore). This makes them the first IPL franchise to cross the billion-dollar mark in valuation, highlighting the league’s rapid commercial rise.

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At the same time, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are also reportedly set for a massive takeover valued at approximately USD 1.78 billion (INR 16,700 crore). The proposed deal involves major corporate players, further reinforcing how IPL franchises are now being viewed as long-term global sports investments.

Together, these developments underline a clear trend, the IPL is no longer just a cricket tournament but a premium sports business attracting global capital and institutional investors.

Ben Duckett's withdrawal create last-minute chaos

While the business side grabbed headlines, teams have also been dealing with sudden withdrawals. Ben Duckett pulled out of IPL 2026 just days before the tournament, prioritising his England commitments.

“I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw… it has not been an easy choice,” Duckett told the Telegraph, while adding that representing England remains his top priority.

He also apologised to the franchise and fans, acknowledging the disruption caused. His decision, however, could come at a cost. Under IPL rules, players who withdraw after being picked at the auction without valid reasons risk a ban of up to two seasons.

This situation mirrors what happened with Harry Brook earlier, highlighting the league’s tightening stance on player availability and commitments.

RCB pay tribute to stampede victims

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced a series of tributes ahead of IPL 2026 to honour the 11 fans who lost their lives in last year’s tragic stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

As part of the gesture, the franchise will keep 11 seats permanently vacant at the stadium throughout the season. These seats will remain unsold for all matches, serving as a lasting reminder of the lives lost during what was meant to be a celebration.

In addition, a memorial plaque is set to be installed within the stadium premises, creating a dedicated space for remembrance. Players will also wear jersey number 11 during training sessions and black armbands on matchdays as a mark of respect.

Rinku Singh’s rise continues with leadership role

On the field, one of the more positive developments has been the rise of Rinku Singh. Kolkata Knight Riders have named him vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026.

Rinku, who has been one of KKR’s most consistent performers, called the promotion part of “God’s plan,” as he steps into a leadership role for the first time.

His journey from a finisher to a key figure in the leadership group shows how teams are now investing in long-term leadership options, especially among players who have delivered consistently under pressure. The prime example of this is Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag, who will be seen leading the side in the upcoming season.

IPL 2026: Who Said What?

Gujarat Titans' skipper Shubman Gill made it clear that his leadership isn’t about doing anything extraordinary, but about staying grounded. “I think I’m just being myself, and the calmness comes from a sense of belief and security that I have within my group and in my own game,” Gill said at Gujarat Titans Shubharambh 2026 in Ahmedabad.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer backed skipper Rishabh Pant to have a better year at the helm of the franchise in IPL 2026.

“But we’re already seeing a lighter Rishabh (now). He knows the players now and we have got his back. He’s smiling a lot and dancing. When he’s like that and starts playing cricket, there’s no one more exciting to watch in the world,” Langer told JioHotstar.

Elsewhere: NZ vs SA 5th T20I - The Decider

While IPL 2026 dominates most of the headlines, international cricket has quietly built up to a thrilling finish, with New Zealand and South Africa set to face off in a series-deciding fifth T20I.

The five-match series is locked at 2-2 after South Africa bounced back strongly in the fourth game. Their bowlers, particularly the spinners, played a crucial role in restricting New Zealand and sealing a comfortable win, shifting momentum just ahead of the decider.

Also Check: New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 5th T20I

The final match will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 25, with both teams heading in with everything to play for. New Zealand had earlier taken control of the series with consistent batting performances from their top order, but the recent loss has put them under pressure to respond.

South Africa, on the other hand, have found rhythm at the right time, combining disciplined bowling with timely contributions from their middle order. Their ability to adapt to conditions has been key in leveling the series.

Q

Who are the new reported owners of RR and RCB?

A

RR is linked to a Kal Somani-led group, while RCB is reportedly being acquired by a Birla-Times-Blackstone consortium.

Q

Why did Ben Duckett withdraw from IPL 2026?

A

He chose to prioritise his England commitments over participating in the tournament.

Q

What tribute did RCB announce ahead of IPL 2026?

A

RCB will keep 11 seats vacant at their home ground to honour stampede victims.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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