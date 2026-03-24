New Zealand Vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch NZ V SA Match On TV & Online

Summary of this article
New Zealand host South Africa in the fifth T20I
The series is levelled at 2-2
Check live streaming and other details for the match
New Zealand and South Africa will battle for the series supremacy in the fifth and final T20I on Wednesday, March 25 2026 at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The series is tied 2-2 after South Africa won the 4th T20I by 19 runs at Wellington.
The Kiwis will be without their star players including regular captain Mitchell Santner who has departed for the IPL 2026. Tom Latham, who was supposed to lead the side, got injured and James Neesham had to deputize in his place.
The Proteas, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after their win in the 4th T20I. Connor Esterhuizen made a maiden half-century from 33 balls as his knock proved to be the difference maker in clinching the victory.
NZ vs SA: Head-to-head record in T20Is
Matches Played: 24
New Zealand (Won): 10
South Africa (Won): 14
No-Results: 0
NZ vs SA, 5th T20I: Squads
New Zealand Squad: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver(w), Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, James Neesham(c), Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Jayden Lennox, Nathan Smith, Tom Blundell
South Africa Squad: Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester, Jason Smith, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Prenelan Subrayen, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Nqobani Mokoena, Lutho Sipamla
NZ vs SA, 5th T20I: LIVE Streaming Info
When and where will the New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I match take place?
The 5th T20I between New Zealand and South Africa is scheduled to begin at 11:45 AM IST on Wednesday (March 25). This contest will be held at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
How to watch New Zealand Vs South Africa 5th T20I match in India?
Indian fans can catch the telecast of the NZ vs SA 5th T20I on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also catch the live streaming through Sony LIV or FanCode streaming platforms.