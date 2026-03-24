IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Backs Stability As Gujarat Titans Avoid Major Changes

Summary of this article
Shubman Gill backs calm, clarity-driven leadership ahead of IPL 2026
Gujarat Titans stick with core squad, avoid major auction changes
Vikram Solanki highlights minor tweaks and added experience in support staff
With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 fast approaching, teams have begun locking in their plans, but Gujarat Titans aren’t looking to reinvent the wheel. After a few seasons of steady performances, the idea this year is simple, stick to what has worked and sharpen the edges.
The Titans have built a reputation for being one of the more stable sides in the league, and that approach continues this season as well. Instead of big auction moves or major shake-ups, the focus has been on keeping the core intact and entering the tournament with clarity.
That thinking is also reflected in how captain Shubman Gill is viewing his role. The 26-year-old made it clear that his leadership isn’t about doing anything extraordinary, but about staying grounded. “I think I’m just being myself, and the calmness comes from a sense of belief and security that I have within my group and in my own game,” Gill said at Gujarat Titans Shubharambh 2026 in Ahmedabad.
For Gill, staying composed isn’t just a personality trait, it’s a tool. “Staying calm in any situation gives you an eagle-eye view, you’re able to look beyond the moment, see the bigger picture, and have a much clearer, long-term vision,” he added, hinting at how he approaches pressure moments on the field.
Gujarat Titans’ journey so far has been built on that kind of clarity. Since their debut, they’ve rarely looked like a team in transition, and that consistency has shaped their outlook going into IPL 2026.
Small tweaks, not big changes for Gujarat Titans
Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said the team didn’t feel the need to make sweeping changes after last season.
“We had a really good year last year. We just fell at the final hurdle. We made very small changes at the auction, it just needed a little bit of adjustment,” Solanki said.
There have still been a few additions, including the arrival of Matthew Hayden in the support staff, as the franchise looks to add experience without disturbing the balance.
“The work is essentially shared among all of us, and we all try to work very hard. We are mindful of supporting these players as best as we can,” Solanki added.
Gujarat Titans open their campaign against Punjab Kings before returning home to face Rajasthan Royals, carrying a familiar approach, stay calm, trust the group, and let consistency do the rest.
What did Shubman Gill say about his leadership?
He said staying calm helps him see the bigger picture and make better decisions.
When is Gujarat Titans’ first match in IPL 2026?
Gujarat Titans will play their opening match against Punjab Kings on March 31 in Mullanpur.