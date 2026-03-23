GT At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Gujarat Titans Preview

Gujarat Titans will look to repeat the 2022 glory with a balanced squad as they have their core squad intact in the form of Shubhman Gill, Sai Sudharshan, Jos Buttler and Rashid Khan

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GT at IPL 2026
Gujarat Giants will play their first match against PBKS on March 31, 2026. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans won the IPL in their debut season in 2022

  • GT's Sai Sudharshan was the Orange Cap holder last year with 759 runs in 15 matches

  • GT will start their IPL 2026 campaign against PBKS on March 31

Since making their debut in 2022, the Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams of the Indian Premier League.

One of the most prominent reasons for their success has been their balanced squad, which may not have the biggest icons of the cricketing world, but has served the team well by playing their part quite effectively.

They had ample firepower on the batting front in form of Jos Buttler, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, whereas Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna led the bowling department.

One of the best examples of it was the promotion of Sai Sudarshan, who is prominently known to be a red-ball batter to the opening slot, and he repaid them by clinching the Orange Cap by amassing 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21 and a strike rate of 156.17.

Another reason behind their success has been their no-nonsense coaching and support, which may not have the most flamboyant names in the dugout, but are quite effective and give their players the freedom to express themselves on the field.

Initially, it was Gary Kirsten, who took the coaching reins from 2022 to 2024, and now it's Ashish Nehra, who may look animated on the field but is quite an approachable coach with whom the players looks at peace.

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Home Advantage And Strong Core - Strengths Of GT

Gujarat Titans play in the most modern and gigantic stadium of India - Narendra Modi Stadium. Generally, we see that teams that have managed to turn their home into a fortress dominate the IPL, and GT enjoys a good record at their home, which is another key reason for their consistency.

They have played 20 matches at Narendra Modi Stadium so far, out of which they have won 12 and lost 8, which takes their winning percentage to 60%.

At the same time, they have been able to keep the majority of their core intact in the form of Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudarshan, and Jos Buttler, while bolstering their squad with the inclusion of Jason Holder and Tom Banton.

Gujarat Titans' best finishes in IPL history

Gujarat Titans shocked everyone by winning their maiden IPL title in their debut season (2022) under the leadership of Hardik Pandya. They backed it up by reaching the final of IPL 2023, where they lost to a last-over heroics by Ravindra Jadeja.

2024 turned out to be a difficult season for the franchise as they lost skipper Hardik Pandya in a controversial trade deal to the Mumbai Indians before the season. There was a negative air around the whole fiasco, which reflected on their performance, and they finished 8th that season after winning only 5 out of their 14 matches.

However, in the subsequent season, they sorted out things and made a comeback to reach the play-offs and finished third after losing the eliminator against Mumbai.

Indian Premier League 2026: Gujarat Titans Schedule

March 31: PBKS vs GT (PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira)

April 4: GT vs RR (Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad)

April 8: DC vs GT (Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi)

April 12: LSG vs GT (Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow)

Indian Premier League 2026: Gujarat Titans Squad

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Jason Holder, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan

Q

When will Gujarat Titans start their IPL 2026 campaign?

A

Gujarat Titans will start their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira on March 31, 2026

Q

Who could be the four foreigners in the starting XI of GT?

A

Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler and Jason Holder could start in the playing XI for GT in the first match.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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