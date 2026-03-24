IPL 2026: Justin Langer Backs Rishabh Pant To Excel In Second Year As Lucknow Super Giants Captain

Pant became the costliest player in IPL history when he was bought by LSG for a whopping price of Rs 27 crore last year. But there wasn’t much to cheer for Pant and LSG in IPL 2025 as they finished at seventh position on the points table

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Rishabh Pant appointed as new captain of LSG
Cricketer Rishabh Pant | Photo: PTI
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Summary of this article

  • LSG coach Justin Langer has backed skipper Rishabh Pant this IPL season

  • Pant was bought by LSG for a whopping price of INR 27 crore last year

  • Pant, LSG will hope they will finish higher than seventh position from 2025

Rishabh Pant becomes unmatched as a cricketer when he plays with a smile on his face says, Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer, backing the Indian wicketkeeper-batter to have a better year at the helm of the franchise in IPL 2026.

Pant became the costliest player in IPL history when he was bought by LSG for a whopping price of Rs 27 crore last year. But there wasn’t much to cheer for Pant and LSG in IPL 2025 as they finished at seventh position on the points table.

Langer said while Pant was “trying hard to impress” last year, the stint also helped the franchise and their coaching staff understand more about him.

“If we see Rishabh laughing, smiling and having fun, he’ll be a brilliant captain, and that’s what we learned last year. He (had) joined a new franchise, trying hard to impress, which is natural,” Langer told JioHotstar.

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“But we’re already seeing a lighter Rishabh (now). He knows the players now and we have got his back. He’s smiling a lot and dancing. When he’s like that and starts playing cricket, there’s no one more exciting to watch in the world,” he added.

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With a top order consisting Australia T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, his South African counterpart Aiden Markram and former West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran, Langer said LSG’s batting was “No.1” last year but they still could not go the distance which led to the team making amends in the auction.

“We had a very good auction and that’s where it starts. We had a great base last year. I think our batting was No.1 in the competition last year. (But) we weren’t able to capitalise on that,” he said.

“But this year, we’ve added to our squad. There will be some really tough selection calls. But if our batting can keep firing and our bowling can keep developing, then we’ve got a very good team."

The former Australian opener said Mohammed Shami’s presence is vital for all young bowlers in the team.

“During the team lunch, Mohammed Shami was speaking and all the boys were hanging on his every word, their eyes never left him,” Langer remarked.

“He’s incredibly experienced (and) a true warrior. We often discuss big brother-little brother or master-apprentice dynamics in coaching, and that’s exactly what we have here.”

Langer expressed confidence in coaching staff’s work behind the scenes with bowlers who are coming off injury lay-off. India speedster Mayank Yadav is one of those who has had a considerable time away from the game.

“In recent years, pretty much every bowler has arrived post-surgery or injury, building momentum during the season,” Langer said.

“But this pre-season, we’ve established a top medical department under Patrick Farhart. Tom Moody, our new director of cricket, built this squad at the auction with elite professionalism. Bharat Arun isn’t just a bowling coach; he’s the mentor and the general.”

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