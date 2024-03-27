IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, stands between the wickets with captain Faf du Plessis after hitting consecutive boundaries during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, right, stands between the wickets with captain Faf du Plessis after hitting consecutive boundaries during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi