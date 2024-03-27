RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan during the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi