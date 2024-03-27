RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Both teams will be coming after winning their last matches - RCB against Punjab Kings by four wickets and KKR by four runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)
RCB's star batter Virat Kohli displayed a flurry of boundaries in his 77-run knock against Punjab Kings. Dinesh Karthik is also looking perfectly fitted for his job as a finisher in his last IPL season. Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror are two other positives for the team.
Andre Russell was the Player of the Match for his blistering half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad where Harshit Rana remained cool in the final over and managed a victory of only a four-run margin by dismissing the set batter Heinrich Klaasen.
Bowling remains a problem for both teams. Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph have proven to be costly for RCB. Mitchell Starc, who was sold for INR 24.75 crores in the mini auction conceded 53 runs in four over without any wickets in the first game.
RCB vs KKR Full Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh, Akash Deep, Lockie Ferguson, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, Tom Curran, Reece Topley
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain
Live streaming details of RCB vs KKR, match 10 in IPL 2024
When will the RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024 match be played?
The tenth match of IPL 2024 will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the RCB vs KKR, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.