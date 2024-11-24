Cricket

India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

India are playing Australia in the first Test match at Optus Stadium in Perth. Here are the live streaming and weather forecast for the third day of the first Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the second day of the 1st Test.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth. AP Photo/Trevor Collens
India are in a strong position after a big 172-run unbeaten partnership between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first wicket which has taken their lead to 218 runs at the end of the second day's play at the Optus Stadium in Perth. (IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3 BlogStreaming)

Earlier, India dismissed Australia for a mere 104 runs in their first innings and took a 46-run lead in the first innings. Jasprit Bumrah took his Test career's 11th five-wicket haul and second in Australia.

Now, with 10 wickets left, Indian batters are eyeing to set a big target for Australia and must hope to bat the whole Sunday in Perth.

Jaiswal is nearing his maiden ton on Australian soil whereas it will be KL Rahul's second if he adds 38 more runs to his overnight score.

IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and teammate KL Rahul leave the field at the end of play
India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2: Unbroken Jaiswal-Rahul Stand Puts Visitors On Top

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 1 Weather Report

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3 Weather Forecast of Perth.
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3 Weather Forecast of Perth. Photo: Screengrab
The weather is pleasant and a good Sunday game can be expected in Perth. The sunshine is bright and players would like to enjoy the Australian summer. It will be relatively hotter during the second session. The temperature might go around 33 degrees Celsius.

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3 Hourly Weather Forecast of Perth.
IND Vs AUS, 1st Test Day 3 Hourly Weather Forecast of Perth. Photo: Screengrab
Live Streaming Details For India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3

When to watch the India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 3 action?

The opening Test between India and Australia is set to be played at Perth's Optus Stadium from November 22 to 26. The match is scheduled to start at 07:50 AM IST on all days.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India Vs Australia, 1st Test match in India?

The 1st Test match between India and Australia will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (subscription) and DD Sports (for free).

How to watch the live streaming of the India Vs Australia, 1st Test match in India?

The live streaming of the 1st Test match between India and Australia will be available on the JioStar (Disney+Hotstar) app and website in India.

IND Vs AUS, 1st Test - Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

