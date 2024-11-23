Cricket

India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah got rid of dangerman Alex Carey off his first ball of the morning, as the visitors began Day 2 in right earnest against Australia in Perth. Bumrah had overnight batter Carey caught behind to complete his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests, and debutant Harshit Rana followed it up with Nathan Lyon's wicket to leave the hosts in deep trouble at the Optus Stadium on Saturday (November 23, 2024). India had scored just 150 runs in the first innings, but with the Aussies losing their ninth batter for 79 runs, Bumrah's men are in pole position currently.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 photo gallery
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: India's players form a huddle before the start of play | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens

India's players form a huddle before the start of play on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 photo gallery_Ravindra Jadeja
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: ndia's Ravindra Jadeja signs a jersey for a fan | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Ravindra Jadeja signs a jersey for a fan before the start of play on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 photo gallery_Jasprit Bumrah
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: India's captain Jasprit Bumrah, second left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah, second left, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 photo gallery_Jasprit Bumrah
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey and his fifth | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey and his fifth on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 photo gallery_Harshit Rana
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: India's Harshit Rana, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
India's Harshit Rana, second right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 photo gallery_ Jasprit Bumrah
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: India's captain Jasprit Bumrah collects the ball as he prepares to bowl Trevor Collens
India's captain Jasprit Bumrah collects the ball as he prepares to bowl on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 photo gallery_Mitchell Starc
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: Australia's Mitchell Starc bats | Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Australia's Mitchell Starc bats on the second day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia.

