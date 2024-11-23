Cricket

India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Stand-in India captain Jasprit Bumrah got rid of dangerman Alex Carey off his first ball of the morning, as the visitors began Day 2 in right earnest against Australia in Perth. Bumrah had overnight batter Carey caught behind to complete his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests, and debutant Harshit Rana followed it up with Nathan Lyon's wicket to leave the hosts in deep trouble at the Optus Stadium on Saturday (November 23, 2024). India had scored just 150 runs in the first innings, but with the Aussies losing their ninth batter for 79 runs, Bumrah's men are in pole position currently.