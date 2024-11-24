India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Aim To Extend Hosts' Agony In Perth

IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and teammate KL Rahul leave the field at the end of play. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens

Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the India vs Australia 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 going on at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put India on frontfoot after Bumrah five-for on the second day. India had been bowled out for just 150 on the opening day but captain Bumrah then picked up a five-wicket haul to help India take a 46-run lead. After that it was Jaiswal and Rahul show in Perth as India's opening duo batted with enormous concentration to take India to 172 without loss, extending the lead to 218 runs. The partnership is giving Australia ominous signs and India would want it to go on. But how far will it go? Follow live scores and updates of the IND Vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 live here.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Nov 2024, 06:54:11 am IST India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Playing XIs India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood