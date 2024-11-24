Cricket

India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal Aim To Extend Hosts' Agony In Perth

India Vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 LIVE updates: Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal did a splendid job on the second day of the opening Test match by adding an unbeaten 172 runs for the first wicket. Now both are eyeing to convert their good start into big knocks. As India resume batting on the third day, they will try to extend their 218-run lead. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of IND Vs AUS 1st Test Day 3, here

Jagdish Yadav
24 November 2024
IND Vs AUS 1st Test, Day 2: India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, left, and teammate KL Rahul leave the field at the end of play. Photo: AP/Trevor Collens
Welcome to the live coverage of the third day of the India vs Australia 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 going on at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul put India on frontfoot after Bumrah five-for on the second day. India had been bowled out for just 150 on the opening day but captain Bumrah then picked up a five-wicket haul to help India take a 46-run lead. After that it was Jaiswal and Rahul show in Perth as India's opening duo batted with enormous concentration to take India to 172 without loss, extending the lead to 218 runs. The partnership is giving Australia ominous signs and India would want it to go on. But how far will it go? Follow live scores and updates of the IND Vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 live here.
India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Mohammed Siraj

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: When Does Action Begin?

The stage is set for a thrilling day of cricket at Optus Stadium in Perth as Indian openers resume their batting on Day 3 of the opening Test match. The live action will start from 07:50 am IST onwards.

