Cricket Australia's website cricket.com.au has revealed the team of the tournament for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup ahead of the final between India and South Africa. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)
The biggest surprise in the team is that Rohit Sharma is in the XI but someone else is the captain of the 11-men side that cricket.com.au has chosen.
Indian skipper Rohit has led India into the finals of the showpiece T20 event in the West Indies and the USA. Rohit-led India are also unbeaten so far in the tournament and his leadership has been praised by experts all around.
The website itself admits that it is unfortunate that Rohit does not take the captaincy of their team of the tournament.
"The veteran is unfortunate not to take the captaincy reins of this side given his team's dominant run to the final," cricket.com.au says on the Indian skipper.
However, their choice for the captain's role can not be doubted.
Cricket.com.au have handed the captaincy of the team of the tournament to Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who led his team to a historic semi-final finish.
Afghanistan for the first time in their cricket history made it to the semifinals of an ICC World Cup. They defeated heavyweights New Zealand and Australia in their spectacular run to the final four where they lost to South Africa.
The Cricket Australia website attributed Afghanistan's historic performance to Rashid's leadership. "...It was Rashid's sheer willpower and leadership that might have been the biggest factor in one of cricket's most heartwarming stories of recent times."
Cricket.com.au's team of the tournament has three Indians, two Afghans , two Australians, and one player each from South Africa, the USA and Bangladesh.
The top run-scorer of the tournament Rahmanullah Gurbaz and the second highest wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh were the notable absentees.
Cricket.com.au's T20 World Cup team of the tournament
Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, Nicholas Pooran, Aaron Jones, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (C), Rishad Hossain, Anrich Nortje, Jasprit Bumrah, Fazalhaq Farooqi