Cricket

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh Attributes Wicket Success To Jasprit Bumrah's Support

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer, Arshdeep Singh is among the leading wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup with 15 scalps in six games at an average of 11.86 and economy rate of 7.41 runs per over

BCCI
The pinpoint accuracy of Jasprit Bumrah allows other bowlers in the Indian team to go for wickets even in extreme pressure situations, said pacer Arshdeep Singh. (As It Happened | Scorecard |Full Coverage)

The 25-year-old left-arm pacer is among the leading wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup with 15 scalps in six games at an average of 11.86 and economy rate of 7.41 runs per over.

Bumrah, on the other hand, has taken 11 wickets in the same number of games, conceding just 4.08 runs per over, a rarity in the shortest format.

Indian cricket team celebrate a wicket. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Watch Axar Patel's Sensational Grab That Turned The Match In India's Favour - Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I guess a lot of credit goes to Jasprit because he puts a lot of pressure on the batters. He gives what, three or four runs in and over," Arshdeep said after the 24-run win over Australia in Saint Lucia on Monday.

"So, batsmen are coming hard against me and when they are trying, I just have to try and bowl my best ball and there are a lot of chances of getting wickets there because on the other hand they see the runs are not coming and the asking rate is going high.

"So, they take more risk against me and there's a chance always of getting a wicket there. So there's a lot of credit of my wickets that goes to Jasprit," he said.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav once again provided the wickets when the team was in need and only three games into the tournament, he has taken his tally to seven scalps.

"Kuldeep is a champion spinner. Whenever he gets a chance, he delivers and he's always been in the wickets and today as well he was bowling from the tough end and even against the wind, he managed to bowl at around 6 an over and took crucial wickets.

"He is a really important player in our team and we are looking forward to take all from him and we hope he takes a lot of wickets," said Arshdeep, who had David Warner caught in the slips on Monday.

India face England in the second semi-final here on Thursday and they will have last edition's crushing semifinal loss to the defending champions in mind before taking the field at the Providence Stadium.

Asked about his plans for the semifinals, Arshdeep added: "Right now, I'm not expecting anything out of that game, just we'll have a little celebration after this game and a long travel day ahead. And then we'll see what conditions there are and how we can do our best there."

Rashid Khan throws his bat at Karim Janat during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Saint Vincent. - Screengrab
AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup Super 8: Angry Rashid Khan Throws Bat At Karim Janat - Watch Video

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Australia's best bowler on the day, Josh Hazlewood, also gave due credit to Kuldeep and Bumrah, saying they made the difference.

"I thought the wicket was - a pretty good wicket it was probably a 190-par score and they got the other side of it and we went underneath.

"I thought the chase was well on target for quite a lot of the time there and probably till Kuldeep and Jasprit, their eight overs, probably proved the difference again as they usually,” said Hazlewood.

