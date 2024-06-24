IND Vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8, Live Updates: Men In Blue Eye Big Win Over Australia In St Lucia

Welcome to the live coverage of match 51 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024. India are set to take on Australia in the Super Eight fixture at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday. The winners of the ODI World Cup 2023 - Australia were beaten by Afghanistan in their last match and one more defeat will eliminate them from the tournament. Rohit Sharma & Co. are hopeful of a win to seal a spot in the semi-final and eliminate the Mitch Marsh-led Aussie side. There was a weather forecast for rain delaying the start of the match. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the IND Vs AUS match, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)