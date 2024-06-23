Cricket fever is high in India as they gear up for a high-stakes encounter against Australia on Monday, June 24. This Super 8s Group 1 clash in the ICC T20 World Cup, held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia, is being called a revenge match by many Indian fans. (Full Coverage|Cricket News)
Marching with confidence of an undefeated record, India, led by Rohit Sharma, will be looking to extend their winning streak against Australia on Monday.
Mitchell Marsh’s Australia, on the other end, saw their winning streak come to an end at the hands of Afghanistan> They probably are smarting from a recent defeat and will be desperate to bounce back and upset the dominant Indian side.
India vs Australia Head to Head Record
India boast a dominant record against Australia in T20Is, having won 19 out of their 31 encounters. The Aussies managed 11 victories, with the remaining match ending without a result.
Here's all you need to know about India Vs Australia, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match
When is India Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match?
The India Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match will be played on on Monday, June 24 at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia at 8:00PM IST.
Where to watch India Vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Live streaming of the T20 World Cup matches will be available on India's Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website).
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan
Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner and Adam Zampa.