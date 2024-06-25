Cricket

IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Watch Axar Patel's Sensational Grab That Turned The Match In India's Favour - Video

Axar Patel's one-handed grab to dismiss Australia captain Mitchell Marsh during their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 clash has gone viral on social media

AP/Ramon Espinosa
Indian cricket team celebrate a wicket. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Very seldom you see fine grabs or catches that turn the match on its head and one such moment came in the India versus Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 encounter when all-rounder Axar Patel grabbed a one-handed catch to leave fans and viewers in awe. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Patel took a sensational catch to send back Aussie captain Mitchell Marsh as India tightened their grip in the game. Marsh was looking well set at the crease as they looked to chase down the Indian target of 206 in Gros Islet, St Lucia, West Indies.

As Marsh slammed the delivery towards deep square leg off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling, Axar leaped into the air to take a brilliant one-handed catch to send the Indian fans and management inside the stadium into delirium.

India's Player of the Match, Rohit Sharma - null
India Vs Australia, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Backed Himself To Be 'Smart' With Bat

BY Stats Perform

Speaking of the game, Rohit Sharma's scintillating 41-ball 92 helped the Men In Blue beat Australia by 24 runs in their final Super Eight fixture and qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Put into bat first, Rohit fired on all cylinders and struck as many as eight sixes and seven fours during his sparkling knock, which powered India to an imposing 205 for five.

In reply, Australia were restricted to 181 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs. Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 76 off 43 balls.

Among Indian bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) performed brilliantly in the middle overs, while Arshdeep Singh ended with figures of 3/37.

(With PTI inputs)

