Virat Kohli's indifferent form is not concerning India captain Rohit Sharma, who quipped his team-mate is "probably saving it for the final". (More Cricket News)
India hammered England by 68 runs on Thursday to book their place in the T20 World Cup final, in which they will meet South Africa.
Rohit struck 57 to put India on their way to victory, with their bowlers subsequently skittling England all out for 103.
Kohli, however, managed just nine runs, as the former India skipper's struggles continued. He has scored just 75 runs across seven innings at this edition of the tournament, and has been out for a duck twice.
Rohit, though, has few concerns over Kohli's form.
"Virat is a quality player," Rohit said. "Any player can through that. We understand his class.
"When you have played for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's probably saving it for the final."
Indeed, maintaining their composure will be crucial for India heading into Saturday's clash with the Proteas, so says Rohit.
He added: "We've been very calm. We understand the occasion of the final.
"It's important we stay composed, because that helps you make good decisions. We have been very steady, calm, and that has been the key for us.
"We'll try our best. All I can hope is to put in another good show come the final."