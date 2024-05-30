Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 WC 2024, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

India will face Bangladesh in their only warm-up game before the group-stage fixtures of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. Here's the live streaming, squads and other details of the IND Vs BAN warm-up game

rishabh pant batting X @BCCI
Rishabh Pant during a practice session before the warm-up game against Bangladesh. Photo: X/ @BCCI
info_icon

Indian cricket team will kickstart their campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a warm-up game against Bangladesh at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

This is the only warm-up fixture of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side before the league-stage matches start a day after. India will be trying to come up with a set playing XI before their first group match against Ireland on 5 June.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh side's first warm-up game against the hosts United States of America (USA) was abandoned due to adverse climatic weather conditions.

Virat Kohli is yet to reach the USA but the Indian team will be hopeful of the rest of the players and captain Sharma will try to give an experience of batting or bowling to each of their players before they enter the ground on Wednesday for the clash against Ireland.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cups. - Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
ICC T20 World Cup Records: Top 5 Leading Run-Getters And Batters With Best Strike Rates

BY PTI

Live streaming details of the warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024:

When the warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to play?

The warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Saturday, 1 June 2024.

What time the warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin?

The warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will start at 8:00 pm IST.

Where the warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played?

The warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. - ICC
India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2024 Match Under Terrorist Threat: ICC Issues 'Safety And Security' Statement

BY Tejas Rane

Where can we watch the warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024?

The warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecasted live on the TV channels of the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app and website.

India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Bangladesh Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hierarchy' To 'Agents Of Mystery': Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing In June That Will Keep You Hooked
  2. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  3. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  4. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  5. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: West Indies Score 257 Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-Up
  2. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  4. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  5. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
World News
  1. Hamas Ready For 'Complete Agreement' On Hostages If Israel Stops War In Gaza
  2. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  3. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  4. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  5. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises