India Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 WC 2024, Warm-Up Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Indian cricket team will kickstart their campaign for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a warm-up game against Bangladesh at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Saturday. (More Cricket News)
This is the only warm-up fixture of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side before the league-stage matches start a day after. India will be trying to come up with a set playing XI before their first group match against Ireland on 5 June.
The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh side's first warm-up game against the hosts United States of America (USA) was abandoned due to adverse climatic weather conditions.
Virat Kohli is yet to reach the USA but the Indian team will be hopeful of the rest of the players and captain Sharma will try to give an experience of batting or bowling to each of their players before they enter the ground on Wednesday for the clash against Ireland.
When the warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to play?
The warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Saturday, 1 June 2024.
What time the warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will begin?
The warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will start at 8:00 pm IST.
Where the warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played?
The warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
Where can we watch the warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024?
The warm-up match, India vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecasted live on the TV channels of the Star Sports Network in India. The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar app and website.
India Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Bangladesh Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.