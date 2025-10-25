India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W? Check Head-To-Head

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India will take on Bangladesh in their final ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 league stage match before locking horns with Australia in the semi-final on October 30

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W? Check Head-To-Head
Team India celebrating their Women's World Cup 2025 match victory over Pakistan Photo: X/ BCCI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Bangladesh for match number 28 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

  • Both teams will play their final league match of the tournament tomorrow (Saturday, October 30)

  • IND-W Vs BAN-W to be streamed live on the JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports network

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India are all set to lock horns with continental rivals Bangladesh in match number 28 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Both the teams will be playing their final league phase match of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India will be aiming to win this match and head into the semi-final against Australia with much confidence. The Women in Blue are coming on the back of a splendid 53-run victory over New Zealand in their previous encounter.

Smriti Mandhana (109 off 95) and Pratika Rawal (122 off 134) led from the front, stitching a partnership of 212 with Jemimah Rodrigues providing the finishing touches with her 76 off 55 to post 340 on the board.

The bowling attack also worked as an unit and were able to defend the DLS target of 325 as the White Ferns were restricted to 271/8. The Indians will, once again, look to go big in their last league stage match.

As for Bangladesh, they will be hoping to end the tournament with a victory over India after a disastrous World Cup campaign. With only one victory and six losses, they will finish at the bottom of the points table.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: IND-W Vs BAN-W W-ODI Head-To-Head Record

Matches played - 8

India Women Wins - 6

Bangladesh Women Wins - 1

No Result/Tied - 1

India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When is the India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match being played?

Match number 28 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh will take place on October 26, Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

Where to watch the India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match live?

The India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match number 28 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. A Partnership For The Ages: Ro-Ko's Delightful Sydney Act Foreshadows Farewell

  2. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Sees SCG Turn Blue As Indian Fans Cheer Every Run – Watch

  3. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Dazzles After Walk That Felt Like Farewell

  4. ICC Women's World Cup: Motorcyclist Allegedly Stalks, Molests Two Australian Cricketers In Indore

  5. India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Shreyas Iyer Pulls Off Stunning Catch To Dismiss Alex Carey - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  3. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  4. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  5. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  2. Bihar Polls: Police Warn Action Over Songs Fueling Caste Divide In Campaigns

  3. Kerala Rain Alert: Orange Alert in 5 Districts; Heavy Rainfall Expected

  4. Ex-SC Judge’s Opinion Fuels Nirav Modi’s Bid To Stall Extradition In UK

  5. Piyush Pandey: A Legacy of Inspiration in Advertising

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trade and US-China Tension Loom Over ASEAN Meet

  2. Indian Nurse Jailed And Caned In Singapore For Molesting Hospital Visitor

  3. Zelenskyy Urges US To Expand Russian Oil Sanctions, Requests Long-Range Missiles

  4. Labour Suffers Heavy Defeat In Welsh By-Election, Falling Behind Reform UK

  5. Mark Carney’s Asian Outreach Marks Pivot From US Dependence

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket