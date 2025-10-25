India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W? Check Head-To-Head

India take on Bangladesh for match number 28 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Both teams will play their final league match of the tournament tomorrow (Saturday, October 30)
IND-W Vs BAN-W to be streamed live on the JioHotstar app/website and Star Sports network
Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India are all set to lock horns with continental rivals Bangladesh in match number 28 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Both the teams will be playing their final league phase match of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
India will be aiming to win this match and head into the semi-final against Australia with much confidence. The Women in Blue are coming on the back of a splendid 53-run victory over New Zealand in their previous encounter.
Smriti Mandhana (109 off 95) and Pratika Rawal (122 off 134) led from the front, stitching a partnership of 212 with Jemimah Rodrigues providing the finishing touches with her 76 off 55 to post 340 on the board.
The bowling attack also worked as an unit and were able to defend the DLS target of 325 as the White Ferns were restricted to 271/8. The Indians will, once again, look to go big in their last league stage match.
As for Bangladesh, they will be hoping to end the tournament with a victory over India after a disastrous World Cup campaign. With only one victory and six losses, they will finish at the bottom of the points table.
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: IND-W Vs BAN-W W-ODI Head-To-Head Record
Matches played - 8
India Women Wins - 6
Bangladesh Women Wins - 1
No Result/Tied - 1
India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When is the India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match being played?
Match number 28 of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 between India and Bangladesh will take place on October 26, Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.
Where to watch the India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match live?
The India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match number 28 will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcasts of the match will take place on the Star Sports Network TV channels.