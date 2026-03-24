RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announce Ticket Sales For Season Opener - Check Details

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host two matches in the first phase of the league against Hyderabad (March 28) and Chennai Super Kings (April 5). Here is how you can buy tickets directly for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL opener against SRH

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Outlook Sports Desk
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RCB Announce Ticket Sales For Tournament Opener Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
File photo of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. | Photo: X/RCB
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • RCB open ticket sales for their IPL opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad

  • M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the tournament opener on March 28

  • Rajat Patidar and co will be under pressure as the reigning champions

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have opened ticket sales for their opening Indian Premier League clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 28. The competition could not have started with a better fixture than this South Indian derby.

RCB, of course, enter as the reigning champions but with a lot of pressure as well. Last year, after they won the IPL trophy after a wait of 18 years, a massive stampede broke outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium wherein 11 people died while more than 50 fans got injured.

That prompted the state government to impose an indefinite ban on the venue in the light of the horrifying scenes that took place during RCB's trophy celebration inside the stadium.

There were also major doubts on whether the stadium will be allowed to host an IPL game again.

But after thorough infrastructural and security checks, the Karnataka government gave the green signal to the State Cricket Association for organizing IPL games this season.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host two matches in the first phase of the league against Hyderabad (March 28) and Chennai Super Kings (April 5).

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As we all know, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced the schedule for only the first phase of the tournament due to the assembly elections in several states.

All the 10 franchises will play 4 matches respectively with RCB taking on the Rajasthan Royals (April 10) and Mumbai Indians (April 12) in their other two away matches.

How To Buy Tickets For RCB's Opener Against SRH

Fans are strictly advised to purchase tickets exclusively through the official RCB website and app. To avoid scams, the franchise has warned against falling prey to fraudulent third-party platforms claiming to sell seats for the opening clash.

The franchise is also offering a complimentary metro ride on match day for all valid ticket holders, encouraging a hassle-free commute to the stadium.

On matchdays, the M-ticket will serve as a digital pass, displaying specific entry gates, stand, and seat numbers. Notably, the entry QR code will only activate a few hours before gates open.

To ensure smooth transit, spectators should enter via Cubbon Road, Link Road, or MG Road. The Queens Road is restricted to specific Pavilion (P) stands only.

Indian Premier League 2026: RCB Squad

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Satwik Deswal, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh.

Q

When and where is RCB’s first match?

A

RCB will kick off the tournament as defending champions in the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, starting at 7:30 PM IST.

Q

Who will captain RCB in the 2026 IPL season?

A

Rajat Patidar will continue as captain for the 2026 season. After leading the team to their first-ever IPL trophy in 2025, the franchise has shown full confidence in his leadership to sustain their winning momentum alongside veteran Virat Kohli.

Q

How can fans travel to the stadium on match days?

A

To ease Bengaluru's traffic congestion, all match ticket holders are eligible for a complimentary metro ride on game day. Fans can simply scan their match ticket QR code at the metro gates to access the nearest stations, Cubbon Park and MG Road, at no extra cost.

Q

What are the major changes to the RCB squad for 2026?

A

The core of the title-winning squad remains settled, but the team made key additions in the recent auction. Notable new signings include Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer (bought for ₹7 crore), New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, and young talent Jacob Bethell. They have also added depth with players like Mangesh Yadav and Jordan Cox.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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