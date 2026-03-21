RCB At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview

Talisman Virat Kohli, who scored 657 runs last season, remains the heartbeat of the batting order, while explosive batters like Phil Salt, Tim David, Jacob Bethell and Romario Shepherd among others provide the necessary firepower. Check out the full preview for the RCB

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
RCB Preview IPL 2026
IPL 2025 Final: RCB Victory Celebrations | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter their first season as reigning champions of the IPL

  • RCB has incredible power hitters in their batting line-up

  • Get the full preview, schedule and squad

Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the 2026 Indian Premier League season in a rare position of titleholders and they will be aiming to build on the historic momentum of their maiden trophy last year.

It was a full circle moment not only for RCB as a franchise but also for its fans and of course, the living legend Virat Kohli.

After waiting for 18 long years and losing 3 finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, it all worked out for Bengaluru on June 3, 2025 when they registered a close 6-run victory against the Punjab Kings in the final.

Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has prioritized stability by retaining the core that delivered the ultimate glory last year.

Talisman Virat Kohli, who scored 657 runs last season, remains the heartbeat of the batting order, while explosive batters like Phil Salt, Tim David, Jacob Bethell and Romario Shepherd among others provide the necessary firepower.

The auction saw them add Venkatesh Iyer for INR 7 crore, offering a versatile left-handed option in the middle order.

While the bowling attack faces an early challenge with Josh Hazlewood’s initial absence, the arrival of Jacob Duffy and the presence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar ensure they remain a threat.

Related Content
AB de Villiers backs RCB to win back-to-back titles in IPL 2026 - AP
AB De Villiers Predicts IPL Dominance As RCB Move Beyond Virat Kohli Reliance
IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries, Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp - X/RCBTweets
IPL 2026 Dispatch: SRH Name Ishan Kishan Captain Amid Growing Injury Worries; Virat Kohli Joins RCB Camp
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2026 final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. - AP
Virat Kohli And IPL: A Beginner's Guide
IPL 2025 Final: RCB Victory Celebrations - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
RCB At IPL 2026: Check Full Schedule Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru Matches In Indian Premier League With Date, Timings
Related Content

Overall, RCB looks well-equipped to attempt a rare back-to-back title defense starting March 28 at the Chinnaswamy.

Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Best Finishes

Before their historic breakthrough last year, the franchise had finished as runners-up on three occasions. In 2009, they fell agonizingly short against Deccan Chargers, while 2011 saw them outclassed by CSK. The 2016 season remains legendary for Virat Kohli’s 973-run haul, though it ended in a heartbreaking final loss to SRH.

Indian Premier League 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule

DateDayMatchVenueTime (IST)
Mar-28SaturdayRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers HyderabadM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
Apr-05SundayRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super KingsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru7:30 PM
Apr-10FridayRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers BengaluruBarsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati7:30 PM
Apr-12SundayMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers BengaluruWankhede Stadium, Mumbai7:30 PM

Indian Premier League 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Satwik Deswal, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: Injury Crisis Deepens For Kolkata Knight Riders As Akash Deep Becomes The Latest To Be Ruled Out

  2. MS Dhoni Retirement: Robin Uthappa Perceives IPL 2026 To Be CSK Legend's Last Season

  3. IPL 2026: How Many More Games Will MS Dhoni Play?

  4. RCB At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview

  5. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Orleans Masters 2026 Super 300: Tanvi Sharma Enters SF With Victory Over Sixth Seed Natsuki Nidaira

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Opposition In Maharashtra Is Demanding Rupali Chakankar’s Resignation?

  2. A State Of Extremes: Belonging, Erasure In Assam

  3. ‘How Long Will We Survive On Bananas And Bread?’

  4. Fight For 'Stalingrad': A Fracture In Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Duopoly?

  5. News agency UNI's Delhi office sealed amid heavy police deployment after court order

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War Updates: Trump Calls NATO members Cowards, Iran Says Israeli, US Officials Unsafe After Strikes

  2. In The Name Of Religion: US, Israel, Iran And The 21st Century Crusades

  3. Decoding Trump And Netanyahu’s Good Cop, Bad Cop Ploy

  4. Trump's God Complex: Shall We Coin The President?

  5. Eid In Gaza: Festive Fervour In The Shadow Of Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. Chuck Norris Dies At 86: Walker, Texas Ranger star And Action Icon Passes Away

  2. Ayush Suraksha Portal Logs Over 10,000 Complaints Within A Year Of Launch

  3. AIIMS AIRCARE Study To Examine Air Pollution Link As Lung Cancer Rises Among Non-Smokers

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 2: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Amid Strong Run

  5. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: US–Israel Strike Natanz Nuclear Site; Diego Garcia Targeted

  6. India's Tour Of Ireland 2026: IND Vs IRE T20I Schedule, Dates, Venue, Timing - All You Need To Know

  7. Vatsal Soin: Humanity Commands, AI Obeys, 0→1 Doctrine For Certifiable AI Governance In Space & Skies

  8. Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation Ahead Of Polls