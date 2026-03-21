RCB At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview

Summary of this article
Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter their first season as reigning champions of the IPL
RCB has incredible power hitters in their batting line-up
Get the full preview, schedule and squad
Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the 2026 Indian Premier League season in a rare position of titleholders and they will be aiming to build on the historic momentum of their maiden trophy last year.
It was a full circle moment not only for RCB as a franchise but also for its fans and of course, the living legend Virat Kohli.
After waiting for 18 long years and losing 3 finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016, it all worked out for Bengaluru on June 3, 2025 when they registered a close 6-run victory against the Punjab Kings in the final.
Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB has prioritized stability by retaining the core that delivered the ultimate glory last year.
Talisman Virat Kohli, who scored 657 runs last season, remains the heartbeat of the batting order, while explosive batters like Phil Salt, Tim David, Jacob Bethell and Romario Shepherd among others provide the necessary firepower.
The auction saw them add Venkatesh Iyer for INR 7 crore, offering a versatile left-handed option in the middle order.
While the bowling attack faces an early challenge with Josh Hazlewood’s initial absence, the arrival of Jacob Duffy and the presence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar ensure they remain a threat.
Overall, RCB looks well-equipped to attempt a rare back-to-back title defense starting March 28 at the Chinnaswamy.
Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Best Finishes
Before their historic breakthrough last year, the franchise had finished as runners-up on three occasions. In 2009, they fell agonizingly short against Deccan Chargers, while 2011 saw them outclassed by CSK. The 2016 season remains legendary for Virat Kohli’s 973-run haul, though it ended in a heartbreaking final loss to SRH.
Indian Premier League 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Mar-28
|Saturday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Apr-05
|Sunday
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|7:30 PM
|Apr-10
|Friday
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
|7:30 PM
|Apr-12
|Sunday
|Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|7:30 PM
Indian Premier League 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad
Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Satwik Deswal, Suyash Sharma, Vicky Ostwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Abhinandan Singh