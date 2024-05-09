Cricket

GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings are in fourth place in the Indian Premier League 2024 standings with 12 points, whereas Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans are at the bottom with just eight points. Check out three key player battles from the GT vs CSK game

Shivam Dube and Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK vs GT, IPL 2024 match 7, BCCI
Shivam Dube (left) and Ruturaj Gaikwad could hold the key for Chennai Super Kings, against Gujarat Titans. Photo: BCCI/IPL
A lot has changed since last season's finalists Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans met for match 7 of Indian Premier League 2024. While defending champions CSK have stayed competitive in the play-offs race, they have lost almost their entire pace attack to injury now. GT, meanwhile are in a do-or-die situation. (Streaming | Prediction)

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK are in fourth place in the IPL 2024 points table with 12 points, whereas Shubman Gill's GT are at the bottom with just eight points. Both sides have three games to go and will be looking to make the most of them in the fight for qualification, starting with Friday (May 10)'s clash.

Captains of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, Ruturaj Gaikwad (first from left), and Shubman Gill during match number 7 of IPL 2024.
Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview

BY PTI

Before the GT vs CSK match begins at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, here are three key player battles to watch out for.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Rashid Khan

Captaincy seems to have whet Ruturaj Gaikwad's appetite for runs. The stylish right-hander has amassed 541 runs at an average of 60.11 and strike rate of 147.01 this season, and stands second in the Orange Cap race behind Virat Kohli.

If he gets set, Gaikwad will no doubt have to take on the challenge of wily Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Though Rashid hasn't performed as well of late as he would like to, he is an experienced campaigner and well versed to bounce back. It could be an engrossing tussle between him and Gaikwad, who is known to be a good player of spin.

MS Dhoni Vs Mohit Sharma

No CSK match feels complete without catching every glimpse of MS Dhoni in action. The Indian cricket legend is evidently in the final lap of his professional career, but his batting reflexes don't seem to have slowed down. Since last season, Dhoni's task has been that of a death-overs finisher, and he has essayed that role beautifully.

Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aiden Markram during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.
IPL 2024: 'MS Dhoni Has Played Father's Role In My Cricket Career', Says Matheesha Pathirana

BY PTI

If and when he walks out to bat against GT, Dhoni will face his former teammate Mohit Sharma's seam-up deliveries. After enduring a heart-breaking finish in the previous IPL season, Mohit is back plying his trade, and will need to employ his full repertoire, including a deceptive slower one, to fox Dhoni.

Sai Sudharsan Vs Tushar Deshpande

Rising star Sai Sudharsan has been among the runs in the current season, going from strength to strength after an impressive display in the knock-out stage of IPL 2023. The southpaw has racked up 424 runs at an average of 42.4, though the strike rate of 131.67 could do with some improvement amid a frenetic edition of fearless batting.

On the other side, Tushar Deshpande has levelled up to shoulder the pace responsibility for CSK amid a spate of injuries to other frontline seamers. Deshpande has picked up six wickets in his previous two games and could trouble Sudharsan with the new ball. However, if the Tamil Nadu batter gets going, he could send Deshpande on a leather hunt.

