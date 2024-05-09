GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report – All You Need To Know

The Chennai Super Kings will fly to Ahmedabad to take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in match No. 59 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans' below average 2024 campaign have them in a do-or-die situation whereas the Chennai Super Kings will look to boost their chances of playoff qualification with a win. (Streaming| Preview)
Gujarat Titans have accumulated just eight points in 11 games with a negative -1.320 net run-rate and are totterting at the bottom. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings sit fourth but have concerns of their own with injuries and Mustafizur Rahman’s national duty departure.
Predicted Playing XIs For GT Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match
GT: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmed, Sandeep Warrier
Impact Substitute: Karthik Tyagi
CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Richard Gleeson
Impact Substitute: Mukesh Choudhary
GT Vs CSK, Match 59 Pitch Report
The 22-yard strip at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad should suit the batters. The last game played at the venue saw over 400 runs being scored. The batters can trust the bounce on this surface and can play through the line of the ball.
Squads
Gujarat Titans: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami (injured, replaced by Sandeep Warrier), Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz (injured), BR Sharath (replacement for Robin Minz)
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Richard Gleeson (replacement for Devon Conway)
GT Vs CSK, Head-To-Head Record
Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have faced off each other on six occations in the IPL so far. Both teams have won thrice making it a very interesting contest.
GT Vs CSK, Match 59 Weather Report
Excessive heat is expected to be in attendance but the temperatures will slowly start to dip as the game progresses. 40 overs is a proper expectation with no rain around.