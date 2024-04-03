Cricket

IPL 2024: Big Blow For CSK As Mustafizur Rahman Flies Back Home

Mustafizur Rahman is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets at an average of 15.14

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rajat Patidar during the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai. AP Photo/R. Parthibhan
In-form Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman is likely to miss the team's next IPL game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday as he has gone back to Bangladesh to complete his visa process for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean. (More Cricket News)

CSK have won two of their first three games. They face Sunrisers in Hyderabad on Friday.

"He has gone back home to complete visa formalities and will only be back after he gets his passport back. Tomorrow is the day when he applies for the visa," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

The left-arm pacer will be applying for the visa with the rest of his Bangladesh teammates.

Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with seven wickets at an average of 15.14.

Four of those wickets came in the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 22.

The T20 World Cup begins on June 1 and Bangladesh open their campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 7. They play South Africa in New York on June 10 before moving to the Caribbean for their remaining two group games.

