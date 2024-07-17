England are set to face West Indies for the second Test match of the three-game bilateral series starting on Thursday, 18 July at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The three lions are leading the ongoing series 1-0. (More Cricket News)
Both teams have announced their playing XIs on the eve of the Test match, but a minor change is possible. James Anderson, who played his farewell Test match in the Lord's Cricket Ground will be with the team as bowling mentor.
Mark Wood, who will replace Anderson in England's playing XI, is the only expected change for the second match from both teams. Men In Maroon skipper Kraigg Brathwaite have faith in the same players for the second match as well.
Gus Atkinson, who took 12 wickets in his maiden Test match at Lord's and Jamie Smith, who made a gritty half-century in his first Test, has been looking a promising talents for the English team for a long period.
ENG vs WI, Test Stats preview:
Most wickets in Test
James Anderson, who retired in the last match is the leading wicket-taker for England in Test cricket with 704 wickets. For West Indies, legendary fast bowler Courtney Walsh has taken most wickets (519).
Most runs in Test
Brian Charles Lara has made 11,912 runs in 130 Test matches for West Indies and for England, the highest run-scorer in Test cricket is Alastair Cook. He has made 12,472 runs in 161 Test matches. Joe Root, who is part of the current squad, has 11,804 runs in 141 matches.
Best bowling figures
JC Laker's 51.2-23-53-10 is the best bowling figure not just for England but in the world. He was the first person to take all wickets in a Test match's inning. For West Indies, the record of the best bowling figure in an inning is with JM Noreiga. His bowling figures of 49.4-16-95-9 came against India in 1971 at Port of Spain.
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Full Squads:
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Dillon Pennington
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Zachary McCaskie, Jeremiah Louis, Tevin Imlach
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Probable XIs:
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett/Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph / Jeremiah Louis, Jayden Seales
Both teams have already announced their playing XI for the 2nd Test match but Ben Duckett and his partner are expecting their first child and he may have to go because of that. In such a case, Dan Lawrence will play. Shamar Joseph of West Indies got injured while bowling in the first match. If he is not fully recovered from the injury, Jeremiah Louis might get a chance in the final XI.
ENG Vs WI, Head-to-head record in Test
England and West Indies have played against each other 164 times in the traditional format. England have won only 52 times, whereas the West Indies team have won on 59 occasions. 53 matches ended with a draw.
Total matches played - 164
England won - 52
West Indies won - 59
Drawn - 53
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Match Prediction
The second Test match between England and West Indies will be in very much favour of the home team. The hosts are more exposed to the home conditions and they have a pretty balanced and experienced side in comparison to the West Indies. England have 90% chances of winning the match as compared to West Indies' 10%.