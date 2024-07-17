Cricket

England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Match Prediction: Who Will Win, H2H Records, Stats Preview

England and West Indies are ready to take on each other in the second Test match starting from Thursday, 18 July at Nottingham. Here are the match predictions, head-to-head records, stats preview and other details of the ENG vs WI match

Gus-Atkinson-First-Test-Match-Lords-West-Indies-England
England's Gus Atkinson, centre, celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Jason Holder on day two of the first Test match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Photo: Steven Paston/PA via AP
info_icon

England are set to face West Indies for the second Test match of the three-game bilateral series starting on Thursday, 18 July at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The three lions are leading the ongoing series 1-0. (More Cricket News)

Both teams have announced their playing XIs on the eve of the Test match, but a minor change is possible. James Anderson, who played his farewell Test match in the Lord's Cricket Ground will be with the team as bowling mentor.

Mark Wood, who will replace Anderson in England's playing XI, is the only expected change for the second match from both teams. Men In Maroon skipper Kraigg Brathwaite have faith in the same players for the second match as well.

Gus Atkinson, who took 12 wickets in his maiden Test match at Lord's and Jamie Smith, who made a gritty half-century in his first Test, has been looking a promising talents for the English team for a long period.

ENG vs WI, Test Stats preview:

Most wickets in Test

James Anderson, who retired in the last match is the leading wicket-taker for England in Test cricket with 704 wickets. For West Indies, legendary fast bowler Courtney Walsh has taken most wickets (519).

Most runs in Test

Brian Charles Lara has made 11,912 runs in 130 Test matches for West Indies and for England, the highest run-scorer in Test cricket is Alastair Cook. He has made 12,472 runs in 161 Test matches. Joe Root, who is part of the current squad, has 11,804 runs in 141 matches.

Best bowling figures

JC Laker's 51.2-23-53-10 is the best bowling figure not just for England but in the world. He was the first person to take all wickets in a Test match's inning. For West Indies, the record of the best bowling figure in an inning is with JM Noreiga. His bowling figures of 49.4-16-95-9 came against India in 1971 at Port of Spain.

England's Gus Atkinson, right, after taking the wicket of West Indies' Kavem Hodge on day two of the first Test match between England and West Indies at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. - Steven Paston/PA via AP
England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For

BY Jagdish Yadav

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Full Squads:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Dillon Pennington

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva(w), Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Zachary McCaskie, Jeremiah Louis, Tevin Imlach

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Probable XIs:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett/Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph / Jeremiah Louis, Jayden Seales

ENG Vs WI: Rains could play a part in the 2nd Test. - File
England Vs West Indies, Trent Bridge Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During ENG Vs WI 2nd Test Match?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Both teams have already announced their playing XI for the 2nd Test match but Ben Duckett and his partner are expecting their first child and he may have to go because of that. In such a case, Dan Lawrence will play. Shamar Joseph of West Indies got injured while bowling in the first match. If he is not fully recovered from the injury, Jeremiah Louis might get a chance in the final XI.

ENG Vs WI, Head-to-head record in Test

England and West Indies have played against each other 164 times in the traditional format. England have won only 52 times, whereas the West Indies team have won on 59 occasions. 53 matches ended with a draw.

Total matches played - 164

England won - 52

West Indies won - 59

Drawn - 53

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Match Prediction

The second Test match between England and West Indies will be in very much favour of the home team. The hosts are more exposed to the home conditions and they have a pretty balanced and experienced side in comparison to the West Indies. England have 90% chances of winning the match as compared to West Indies' 10%.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Meets Selection Committee To Discuss Squad - Report
  2. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  3. Matheesha Pathirana Believes It Is Too Soon To Analyse Difference Between IPL And LPL
  4. ICC T20I Batting Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Rises To Sixth; Ruturaj Gaikwad Drops To Eighth
  5. Nepal Among Six Emerging Nations To Get ICC Development Awards For Pioneering Initiatives
Football News
  1. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  2. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
  3. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
  4. Houssem Aouar Becomes Laurent Blanc's First Signing At Al-Ittihad
  5. Chelsea Women Sign Lucy Bronze On A Free Transfer After Barcelona Departure
Tennis News
  1. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  3. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  2. Maharashtra: Police Kill 12 Naxals In Encounter Near Chhattisgarh Border
  3. Karnataka: Private Jobs Quota Bill Put On Hold Hours After Approval
  4. Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd Results 2024: Direct Link Here, How To Check Score | Details
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Panel Recommends Action Against JJB Members For 'Procedural Lapses' In Bail To Minor
Entertainment News
  1. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  2. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  4. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  5. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
US News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  3. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  4. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  5. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
World News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Meet Sue Mi Terry, Ex-CIA Official Charged With Being A South Korean Agent, Admits To Shocking Details
  3. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  4. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  5. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News Updates: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; PT Usha 'Shocked' At IOA Criticism