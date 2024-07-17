Zak Crawley has lauded the mentoring work of James Anderson after England's record wicket-taker stepped into a coaching role. (More Cricket News)
Anderson bowed out of international cricket last week, featuring for the final time as England thrashed West Indies at Lord's.
The 41-year-old took four wickets, taking his overall career tally to 704, while Gus Atkinson starred on his Test debut.
Anderson is now acting as a bowling mentor, and Crawley believes his former team-mate has transitioned seamlessly into his new role.
Crawley told BBC Sport: "He's going into his new role pretty seamlessly.
"It's normal and he's the same bloke.
"I always found he was really helpful to my game anyway, talking to him about how he bowled at me and certain things like that."
Mark Wood has replaced Anderson in England's bowling attack, which starts on Thursday at Trent Bridge.
Though England won the first Test by an innings and 114 runs, Crawley says they are taking nothing for granted.
"We know they're a good side," he said.
"They've got some really, really good players in that team, so we're going to have to perform well to beat them.
"We don't take anyone for granted. We have to be sharp and perform like we did at Lord's.
"It was a really good performance and we want to back that up again."