Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

After registering their first win, Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to hand Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) their first defeat when the two teams meet on Wednesday in the Indian Premier League 2024 in Vishakhapatnam. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Delhi Capitals batting finally seemed to sort their ways in their win against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Opener Prithvi Shaw looked in good touch while David Warner got a half-century. Skipper Rishabh Pant's fifty was the biggest positive for the Delhi franchise as the wicket-keeper batter is among the most dangerous hitters when he is in form.
Khaleel Ahmed's new ball burst and some good death bowling from Mukesh Kumar was another big plus for DC in their last game. Anrich Nortje's return from injury has not been smooth and Rishabh Pant would want him to trouble KKR batters with his pace.
Advertisement
KKR still remain one of the two unbeaten teams at this stage of the tournament. In one match their lower order fired while in another the top order packed a punch. However, the costliest buy of IPL, Mitchell Starc has looked totally off-colour and his return to form would be the biggest look out for Shreyas Iyer's men.
Here are three key battles that will be closely followed in the DC vs KKR match.
Shreyas Iyer vs Anrich Nortje
Advertisement
Shreyas Iyer's trouble against high pace are well known and Anrich Nortje's start to this season has been clearly underwhelming. Both these players will meet on Wednesday and have a chance to prove the naysayers wrong.
The KKR skipper will be targeted with bouncers but with the South African pacer struggling for consistency, Iyer will look to take advantage.
Rishabh Pant vs Sunil Narine
After a scratchy start to the season, Rishabh Pant finally gave glimpses of his old self with a fine half-century against CSK. His form would be crucial for DC to handle the KKR spinners. Sunil Narine with his off-spin is the perfect match-up for the DC skipper.
It will be interesting to show how Pant negotiates Narine. Will he take risks or just see off the Caribbean? The clash would decide how the middle overs shape up in the match
David Warner vs Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc's form has been a cause of concern for KKR while David Warner has looked in a great touch so far in the tournament. When the two Australians face off each other on Wednesday Warner will have the upper hand. However, Starc's prowess with the new ball is known to everyone and the DC top order would not want to take him lightly.