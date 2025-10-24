India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

India's Shreyas Iyer reacts as walks from the field after he was dismissed during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby

India's Shreyas Iyer reacts as walks from the field after he was dismissed during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby