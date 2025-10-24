India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Key Battles: Here are the three key players battles that would have an oversized impact on how the game will progress

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
India's Shreyas Iyer reacts as walks from the field after he was dismissed during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Australia in the third ODI to finish off the 50-over series in Sydney

  • India have already lost the series with defeats in the opening two fixtures

  • India's next ODI assignment will be at home late November

India face Australia in the third ODI to finish off the 50-over series with both meeting at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. India have already lost the series after facing defeats in the first and second ODIs. This will be India's last ODI before they will meet South Africa at home late next month, meaning another big break for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Here are the three key players battles that would have an oversized impact on how the game will progress.

Virat Kohli vs Xavier Bartlett

Kohli is having a nightmarish tour on his comeback to international cricket. He has failed to open his account in both the games. This is the first time that Kohli has fallen for Ducks in consecutive ODIs. Bartlett had the wicket of Kohli in the second ODI and his seam and swing could trouble the Chase Master yet again. The 26-year-old medium pacer already has 15 wickets in just five ODIs and would love to add Kohli's name in that list one more time.

But if Kohli can dominate Bartlett, there is no reason why he would not get a big score.

Rohit Sharma vs Josh Hazlewood

Rohit Sharma has been troubled by Hazlewood every time the tall Australian has taken the ball in the two matches. In 35 balls against Hazlewood, the hard-hitting Rohit has only been able to score only 13 in this series. The Australian pacer also dismissed the former India captain in the first match and would be eager to get the big fish again. Whoever wins this battle, will help his team win the powerplay.

Shreyas Iyer vs Adam Zampa

Iyer is known for his ability to smash spinners without even much risk. However, if there is one spinner who knows how to trouble Iyer, it is Zampa. The Australian leg-spinner has dismissed Iyer four times and has given just 75 runs in 98 balls to the Indian ODI vice captain. Zampa had Iyer again in the second ODI and would look to derail India's middle overs planning by taking Iyer's wicket. Expect this match-up to decide the middle overs.

Published At:
