'I Wasn't Completely In The Mix': Shreyas Iyer Opens Up On KKR Exit

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer recently shared insights into his leadership journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL), particularly focusing on his move from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to Punjab Kings (PBKS).
In the 2024 IPL season, Iyer captained KKR to their second IPL title, a significant achievement that would typically secure a player's legacy within a franchise. However, his departure from KKR soon after the championship win raised questions among fans and analysts about the reasons behind this unexpected shift.
What Shreyas Iyer Said In The Interview?
During his interview with GQ India, Iyer addressed these concerns, offering a perspective on his professional experiences and the factors influencing his decisions.
The 30-year-old acknowledged that, while he was technically part of the leadership group at Kolkata Knight Riders, he often felt on the periphery of key strategic decisions.
"I was part of the conversation, but wasn't completely in the mix," Iyer told the publication, without directly criticising the franchise or expressing personal grievances. "I've had to work my way up to get to the position I am in now."
Earlier, in May 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders faced significant backlash when they omitted Shreyas Iyer from social media posts commemorating their IPL championship victory, despite him being the captain who lifted the trophy.
In contrast, Iyer described his current experience at Punjab Kings as one where he receives complete backing from the franchise, including coaches, management, and players. He led PBKS to their first IPL final in over a decade. This was his third IPL, having already helped Delhi Capitals to the title round in 2020.
"They gave me all the support I needed -- coaches, management, players. I was in every meeting, contributing strategically. This is something I love," Iyer explained his relationship with the PBKS hierarchy.
His INR 26.75 crore contract with Punjab Kings places him among the highest-paid players in IPL history. However, the interview with GQ India suggests that respect and trust were equally significant factors in his decision to join PBKS.
Gautam Gambhir Factor
Reports indicate that Gautam Gambhir, KKR's mentor during their 2024 title win, received disproportionate public credit for the team's success, overshadowing Iyer's captaincy contributions despite him being the on-field leader.
Gambhir, a former India opener, has since become the head coach of the national team. And interestingly, Iyer failed to make the cut for India's T20 squad for the Asia Cup 2025 despite his strong domestic performances and role in India's Champions Trophy victory.
"I was coming off a high, having just helped India win the Champions Trophy. So all the stakeholders at Punjab Kings were eager to hear from me and have me contribute meaningfully," he added. "This allowed me to be decisive both on and off the field. I was in every meeting with the management and coaches, contributing strategically. This is something I love."
It's worth noting that the 'power struggle' between players and camps has become a subplot in Indian cricket's leadership dynamics, with selection decisions increasingly viewed through the lens of personal relationships.
What Next For Shreyas Iyer?
Following his exclusion from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad despite being part of the Champions Trophy-winning team, Shreyas Iyer was appointed captain of India A for two four-day matches against Australia A beginning September 16.
This appointment, announced on September 6, 2025, represents a strategic move by the BCCI selectors to reintegrate Iyer into the national setup through the A-team pathway after his omission from both the Test squad for the England tour and the T20I squad for the Asia Cup.
Iyer, who last played Tests for India in February 2024 against England, has scored 6,400 First-Class runs at an average of 48.57 with 15 centuries across 82 matches. For India, the right-handed batter has scored 811 runs in 14 Tests, 2845 in 70 ODIs, and 1104 in 51 T20Is.