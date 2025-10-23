Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

Light rain forecast in Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Rudraprayag on October 23
Snowfall expected above 3,500 meters in high-altitude areas
Temperatures: Dehradun 17°C-27°C; plains 32°C max, hills drop to 10°C
Dry weather expected from October 24-29 across Uttarakhand
IMD Weather Forecast for Uttarakhand
The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and snowfall across several parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday, October 23, 2025, due to a weak western disturbance passing over the western Himalayan region. Very light to light rain is expected at isolated places in six districts—Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Rudraprayag. Snowfall is likely at elevations above 3,500 meters, particularly in high-altitude areas such as Badrinath, Auli, and Munsiyari.
The weather department issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh on October 22. However, no weather warnings have been issued for October 23-27, indicating relatively stable conditions ahead.
Uttarakhand Temperature and Current Conditions
The weather in Uttarakhand today shows temperature variations across regions. In plains, maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32°C in cities like Rudrapur, Jaspur, Sitarganj, Khatima, Lal Kuan, Haldwani, and Kashipur. Dehradun's minimum temperature is forecasted at 17°C with a maximum around 27°C, accompanied by fog in the morning hours and partial cloud cover in the afternoon. Wind speeds remain gentle at 2-3 km/h.
Night temperatures in foothill areas like Kaladhungi, Tanakpur, Haldwani, Rudrapur, and Haridwar are expected to reach 20°C. High-altitude regions have already experienced a drop in mercury due to early snowfall, with temperatures falling below 10°C in areas like Chamoli and Pithoragarh. Morning fog has affected visibility in lower regions, causing a slight dip in temperatures.
Uttarakhand Weekend Forecast
The Uttarakhand weather forecast indicates a return to dry conditions starting October 24, with clear skies expected across all districts through October 29. Temperatures will stabilize, with maximum temperatures in plains hovering around 79-80°F (26-27°C) and minimum temperatures at 58-59°F (14-15°C). The Met department confirms that isolated rain on October 23 marks the end of precipitation activity for the coming week.
Snowfall Alert and Travel Advisory
The IMD has issued a snowfall alert for areas above 3,500 meters, including popular tourist destinations like Badrinath, Kedarnath region, and Munsiyari. The Met department director, Dr. C.S. Tomar, advised tourists and pilgrims traveling to hilly areas to remain alert and check local weather updates before setting out, as cold conditions may prevail in higher reaches due to snowfall, and visibility could be reduced following rain.
Roads in high-altitude areas may become slippery due to snowfall, requiring cautious driving. Residents in mountainous regions have started feeling the onset of winter as temperatures drop and cold winds sweep through valleys. Plains continue to experience mild warmth during daytime with cooler mornings and evenings.