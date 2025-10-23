Uttarakhand Weather Update: Rain and Snowfall Alert in Six Districts

IMD Weather Forecast for Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain and snowfall across several parts of Uttarakhand on Thursday, October 23, 2025, due to a weak western disturbance passing over the western Himalayan region. Very light to light rain is expected at isolated places in six districts—Uttarkashi, Dehradun, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, and Rudraprayag. Snowfall is likely at elevations above 3,500 meters, particularly in high-altitude areas such as Badrinath, Auli, and Munsiyari.​