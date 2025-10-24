Trump Halts All Trade Talks With Canada Over Controversial TV Ad

Trump ends all trade negotiations with Canada over TV ad misrepresenting Reagan.
Ontario’s $75,000 advertisement criticised as interference in U.S. court decisions.
Canadian leaders Carney and Ford respond, highlighting export strategies and campaign goals.
President Donald Trump announced late Thursday that the United States is terminating “all trade negotiations” with Canada, citing a Canadian television advertisement he said misrepresented U.S. tariffs and aimed to influence court decisions.
In a post on his social media site, Trump described the ad as “FAKE” and claimed it featured former President Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. “The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts,” Trump wrote. “TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behaviour, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED,” he added.
The announcement followed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s statement that Canada plans to double exports to countries outside the U.S. in response to the threat posed by Trump’s tariffs, according to Associated Press.
The controversy centres on a recent ad created by the government of Ontario, which the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute said “misrepresents the 'Presidential Radio Address to the Nation on Free and Fair Trade' dated April 25, 1987.” The foundation said Ontario did not obtain permission to use or edit the remarks and is “reviewing legal options in this matter,” inviting the public to view the unedited address, Reported AP.
Earlier this month, Carney met with Trump to attempt to ease trade tensions as Canada, the U.S., and Mexico prepare for a review of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal Trump negotiated during his first term but later criticised.
Trade between the U.S. and Canada remains substantial: over three-quarters of Canadian exports are destined for the U.S., with approximately C$3.6 billion (US$2.7 billion) in goods and services crossing the border daily, Associated Press reported.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford also shared the advertisement on X last week, stating: “It’s official: Ontario’s new advertising campaign in the U.S. has launched. Using every tool we have, we’ll never stop making the case against American tariffs on Canada. The way to prosperity is by working together.”
Carney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday night.
(With inputs from AP)