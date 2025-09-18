Rinku Singh said Kolkata Knight Riders backed him after 2021 knee injury
KKR supported Rinku during his recovery, helping him regain form
Rinku is part of the India squad for Asia Cup 2025 but is yet to play
Indian batter Rinku Singh revealed how his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), supported him after a severe knee injury in 2021. During a podcast with Raj Shamani, Rinku explained that KKR stood by him during his lowest moments, helping him regain both his form and a place in the national squad for the Asia Cup 2025.
“KKR backed me at my worst. There was a time I was fearing the worst after my knee injury in 2021,” Rinku said. “I was batting against Railways … I tapped my bat for a quick double and instantly heard a crack – I just fell to the ground.”
Doctors later diagnosed the injury as a meniscus tear. Rinku underwent surgery and spent nearly four months in rehabilitation. At that time, his KKR contract was valued at Rs 80 lakh, and he faced considerable uncertainty. “My first thought was about being ruled out,” he said. “In those circumstances, that money was important to me.”
Rinku's domestic performance eventually restored his standing. “Even though I did well in the domestic circuit, I wasn’t sure if I would be picked again,” he recalled. “That year, both KKR and LSG were bidding for me, and eventually, KKR bought me for Rs 55 lakh.”
Since his recovery, Rinku has become a trusted finisher, performing reliably in high-pressure situations for KKR. He showed this ability in IPL 2023 when he hit five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal, snatching victory for KKR and cementing his reputation. Across 59 IPL matches, Rinku has amassed 1,099 runs at a strike rate of 145.18.
Rinku Singh’s Asia Cup 2025 Prospects
Rinku’s Asia Cup 2025 journey has been quiet so far; he is part of India’s 15-member squad but has not featured in the playing XI. Selectors preferred him over ‘established’ names like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, prompting speculation about his role within the team.
He recently captained the Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 League, scoring an unbeaten century (108 runs from 48 balls) with seven fours and eight sixes. This innings affirmed selectors’ confidence in his abilities.
Gautam Gambhir will likely make changes for the dead-rubber match against Oman, and Rinku will hope for an Asia Cup outing to mark his national team comeback.