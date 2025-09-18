India’s Asia Cup 2025 Batter Rinku Singh Says ‘KKR Backed Me At My Worst’ After 2021 Knee Injury

Ever since his recovery from the 2021 knee injury, Rinku Singh restored his status as India's best finisher, and will push for a place in the national team squad during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India’s Asia Cup 2025 Batter Rinku Singh Says Kolkata Knight Riders Backed Me After Injury
Rinku SIngh in action for Kolkata Knight Riders In Indian Premier League 2025. | Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rinku Singh said Kolkata Knight Riders backed him after 2021 knee injury

  • KKR supported Rinku during his recovery, helping him regain form

  • Rinku is part of the India squad for Asia Cup 2025 but is yet to play

Indian batter Rinku Singh revealed how his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), supported him after a severe knee injury in 2021. During a podcast with Raj Shamani, Rinku explained that KKR stood by him during his lowest moments, helping him regain both his form and a place in the national squad for the Asia Cup 2025.

“KKR backed me at my worst. There was a time I was fearing the worst after my knee injury in 2021,” Rinku said. “I was batting against Railways … I tapped my bat for a quick double and instantly heard a crack – I just fell to the ground.”

Doctors later diagnosed the injury as a meniscus tear. Rinku underwent surgery and spent nearly four months in rehabilitation. At that time, his KKR contract was valued at Rs 80 lakh, and he faced considerable uncertainty. “My first thought was about being ruled out,” he said. “In those circumstances, that money was important to me.”

Rinku's domestic performance eventually restored his standing. “Even though I did well in the domestic circuit, I wasn’t sure if I would be picked again,” he recalled. “That year, both KKR and LSG were bidding for me, and eventually, KKR bought me for Rs 55 lakh.”

Related Content
Related Content

Since his recovery, Rinku has become a trusted finisher, performing reliably in high-pressure situations for KKR. He showed this ability in IPL 2023 when he hit five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal, snatching victory for KKR and cementing his reputation. Across 59 IPL matches, Rinku has amassed 1,099 runs at a strike rate of 145.18.

Rinku Singh’s Asia Cup 2025 Prospects

Rinku’s Asia Cup 2025 journey has been quiet so far; he is part of India’s 15-member squad but has not featured in the playing XI. Selectors preferred him over ‘established’ names like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal, prompting speculation about his role within the team.

He recently captained the Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 League, scoring an unbeaten century (108 runs from 48 balls) with seven fours and eight sixes. This innings affirmed selectors’ confidence in his abilities.

Gautam Gambhir will likely make changes for the dead-rubber match against Oman, and Rinku will hope for an Asia Cup outing to mark his national team comeback.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

  2. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Highest Totals, Most Runs And Wickets, And More – Key Stats Ahead Of Match 11

  3. Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025 Match 11: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India’s Asia Cup 2025 Batter Rinku Singh Says ‘KKR Backed Me At My Worst’ After 2021 Knee Injury

  5. India Vs Oman Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav’s Side Seek Batting Practice In Group A Dead Rubber

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Confrontation Between the Institutional Foundations Of Democracy

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Rahul Gandhi to Hold Press Conference Amid ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Vote Chori Claims

  4. Maharashtra Minister Urges NAFED To Consult State Before Releasing Onion Stocks

  5. CM Fadnavis: Maharashtra to Move Supreme Court if Karnataka Raises Almatti Dam Height

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  2. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

  3. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  4. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  5. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

World News

  1. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  2. Iran Hangs Babak Shahbazi Over Alleged Israel Ties

  3. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  4. Timor-Leste Drops Plan To Buy SUVs For MPs After Public Uproar

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Latest Stories

  1. Yami Gautam And Sunny Kaushal Reunite For Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga Sequel - Report

  2. India Says ‘Will Study Implications’ Of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Deal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Mirai Crosses Rs 100 Crore Globally, Karan Johar Calls Teja Sajja 'Man Of The Moment'

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 18, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Leo, and Capricorn

  6. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup T20: PAK Knock Out Hosts, Set Up Super 4 Clash With India

  7. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  8. Trump Designates Antifa As 'Terrorist' Group After Charlie Kirk Assassination