AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Guide: Live Streaming, Groups, Timings, Full Schedule - All You Need To Know

AIFF Super Cup kicks-off from Oct 25, Saturday featuring East Bengal FC against Dempo
FC Goa are the reigning champions
Full schedule and live streaming details available
At a time when Indian football is seeking a radical overhaul, the Super Cup, starting here from Saturday, could act as a catalyst for clubs to build their teams, prepare their players, get valuable match time, and keep their hopes of continental qualifications alive.
Traditionally held at the end of the season in Bhubaneswar, the Super Cup has been moved to Goa this time as a season opener to provide ISL clubs with competitive action amid the uncertainty over domestic calendar due to unresolved issues between the All India Football Federation and its commercial partners.
The tournament kicks off with Kolkata's two heavyweights in action in Group A.
East Bengal open their campaign against Dempo SC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, while later in the evening at the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Mohun Bagan, fresh from winning the IFA Shield, face Chennaiyin FC.
Across the tournament, 16 teams (12 from the ISL except Odisha FC and four from the I-League) are divided into four groups, with the group winners advancing to the semifinals. The final is scheduled on November 22.
The Super Cup champions will earn a spot in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League Two, making early wins vital for Indian clubs after a slide in AFC rankings.
The tournament is happening in the backdrop of the men's national team's early elimination from both the Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers.
In such a scenario, the AIFF would hope that the tournament revitalises the calendar.
Defending champions FC Goa, under Manolo Marquez, will aim to capitalise on home advantage, while Sporting Club Delhi (formerly Hyderabad FC) would seek a strong start under coach Tomasz Tchórz.
The tournament also features yet another Kolkata derby this season. Bitter foes Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will meet for a fourth time when they clash swords on October 31.
AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Groups
Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, Dempo
Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi
Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala
Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, SC Delhi, Rajasthan United
AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Full Schedule
October 25, Saturday
East Bengal FC vs Dempo - 4:30 PM
Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM
October 26, Sunday
NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi - 4:30 PM
FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM
October 27, Monday
Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM
Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM
October 28, Tuesday
Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC - 4:30 PM
Mohun Bagan SG vs Dempo - 7:30 PM
October 29, Wednesday
Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - 4:30 PM
FC Goa vs Inter Kashi - 7:30 PM
October 30, Thursday
Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 4:30 PM
Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - 7:30 PM
October 31, Friday
Dempo vs Chennaiyin FC - 4:30 PM
Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC - 7:30 PM
November 1, Saturday
Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC - 4:30 PM
FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM
November 2, Sunday
Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FC - 4:30 PM
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM
November 3, Monday
Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC - 4:30 PM
Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM
November 5, Wednesday
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - 4:30 PM
Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM
November 6, Thursday
Rajasthan United FC vs Hyderabad FC - 4:30 PM
Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM
AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming
As per the information available on the Indian Football official X handle, the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 football matches from Fatorda will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel in India. Live streaming for the matches from Bambolim will be available on Indian Football’s official YouTube channel.
(with PTI inputs)