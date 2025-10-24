AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 Guide: Live Streaming, Groups, Timings, Full Schedule - All You Need To Know

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Here are the live streaming, groups, timings and other info for the upcoming AIFF Super Cup that will start from October 25

Super Cup Trophy Photo: X
  • AIFF Super Cup kicks-off from Oct 25, Saturday featuring East Bengal FC against Dempo

  • FC Goa are the reigning champions

  • Full schedule and live streaming details available

At a time when Indian football is seeking a radical overhaul, the Super Cup, starting here from Saturday, could act as a catalyst for clubs to build their teams, prepare their players, get valuable match time, and keep their hopes of continental qualifications alive.

Traditionally held at the end of the season in Bhubaneswar, the Super Cup has been moved to Goa this time as a season opener to provide ISL clubs with competitive action amid the uncertainty over domestic calendar due to unresolved issues between the All India Football Federation and its commercial partners.

The tournament kicks off with Kolkata's two heavyweights in action in Group A.

East Bengal open their campaign against Dempo SC at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, while later in the evening at the Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Mohun Bagan, fresh from winning the IFA Shield, face Chennaiyin FC.

Across the tournament, 16 teams (12 from the ISL except Odisha FC and four from the I-League) are divided into four groups, with the group winners advancing to the semifinals. The final is scheduled on November 22.

The Super Cup champions will earn a spot in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League Two, making early wins vital for Indian clubs after a slide in AFC rankings.

The tournament is happening in the backdrop of the men's national team's early elimination from both the Asian Cup and World Cup qualifiers.

In such a scenario, the AIFF would hope that the tournament revitalises the calendar.

Defending champions FC Goa, under Manolo Marquez, will aim to capitalise on home advantage, while Sporting Club Delhi (formerly Hyderabad FC) would seek a strong start under coach Tomasz Tchórz.

The tournament also features yet another Kolkata derby this season. Bitter foes Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will meet for a fourth time when they clash swords on October 31.

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Groups

  • Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, Dempo

  • Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi

  • Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala

  • Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters, SC Delhi, Rajasthan United

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Full Schedule

October 25, Saturday

  • East Bengal FC vs Dempo - 4:30 PM

  • Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM

October 26, Sunday

  • NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi - 4:30 PM

  • FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM

October 27, Monday

  • Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM

  • Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM

October 28, Tuesday

  • Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC - 4:30 PM

  • Mohun Bagan SG vs Dempo - 7:30 PM

October 29, Wednesday

  • Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - 4:30 PM

  • FC Goa vs Inter Kashi - 7:30 PM

October 30, Thursday

  • Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 4:30 PM

  • Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - 7:30 PM

October 31, Friday

  • Dempo vs Chennaiyin FC - 4:30 PM

  • Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC - 7:30 PM

November 1, Saturday

  • Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC - 4:30 PM

  • FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC - 7:30 PM

November 2, Sunday

  • Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FC - 4:30 PM

  • Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FC - 7:30 PM

November 3, Monday

  • Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC - 4:30 PM

  • Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM

November 5, Wednesday

  • Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - 4:30 PM

  • Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM

November 6, Thursday

  • Rajasthan United FC vs Hyderabad FC - 4:30 PM

  • Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming

As per the information available on the Indian Football official X handle, the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 football matches from Fatorda will be available for live streaming on JioHotstar and Star Sports Khel in India. Live streaming for the matches from Bambolim will be available on Indian Football’s official YouTube channel.

(with PTI inputs)

