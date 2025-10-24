India Vs Australia 3rd ODI: Sydney Weather Forecast And SCG Pitch Report

India and Australia clash for the third and final ODI on Saturday in Sydney
The weather is expected to be good and a full-length game is expected
Sydney pitch is expected to be a balanced one with runs on offer but bowlers also getting some help
India take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 24. Having already lost the series, the Men In Blue are aiming to salvage some pride in the last ODI of the series. This will also be the last appearance of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in international cricket before India play their next ODI late November.
For Virat Kohli, the series has not gone as expected and the man with most centuries in ODI cricket has scored two Ducks so far. Newly appointed India captain Shubman Gill too has failed in both the matches.
Former captain Rohit managed to slam a gritty half-century after a failure in the opening game while deputy skipper Shreyas Iyer too got a confidence boosting score in the second match.
As for the bowlers, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj bowled beautifully with the new ball in the second match and India managed to stretch Australia despite a below par total. However, Australia won by two wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.
With the first game getting truncated due to rain, the weather becomes a crucial factor for the India v Australia 3rd ODI. Here is the weather forecast and pitch report for the match.
India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Weather Forecast
It is expected to be a cloudy day in Sydney but there are no chances for rain. So, expect good playing conditions with temperature around early 20 degree Celsius.
India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Sydney Pitch Report
With clouds set to hover in the sky, expect another tricky outing for batters, especially the top order of the team that bat first. Overall, a good balance between bat and ball can be expected.
India Vs Australia 3rd ODI Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis