IND-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Mandhana And Rawal Lead India To 53-Run Victory

India Women secured their spot in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup semifinals with a commanding 53-run victory over New Zealand at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Batting first, India posted a formidable 340/3 in 49 overs, powered by centuries from openers Smriti Mandhana (109 off 95 balls) and Pratika Rawal (122 off 134 balls), who shared a record-breaking 212-run partnership. In reply, New Zealand managed 271/8 in 44 overs, with Brooke Halliday being the top-scorer with 81 and Isabella Gaze contributing 65*. India's bowlers, led by Rawal and supported by Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, effectively contained the chase, ensuring a crucial win.

India Women's Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Shree Charani
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade

India's Shree Charani, center, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Brooke Halliday during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Isabella Gaze
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
New Zealand's Isabella Gaze plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Brooke Halliday
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
New Zealand's Brooke Halliday plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_ Sneh Rana
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Sneh Rana, left, celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Amelia Kerr during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Renuka Singh Thakur
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Renuka Singh Thakur celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's captain Sophie Devine during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Georgia Plimmer
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
New Zealand's Georgia Plimmer plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Kranti Goud
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Kranti Goud celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Suzie Bates during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Jemimah Rodrigues
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Jemimah Rodrigues plays a shot during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Pratika Rawal
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Pratika Rawal celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Smriti Mandhana
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Pratika Rawal
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Pratika Rawal bats during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand in Navi Mumbai.

India Womens Cricket world cup 2025 IND-W vs NZ-W ODI match photos_Smriti Mandhana
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: India vs New Zealand | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
India's Smriti Mandhana bats during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

