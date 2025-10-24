Cricket

IND-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Mandhana And Rawal Lead India To 53-Run Victory

India Women secured their spot in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup semifinals with a commanding 53-run victory over New Zealand at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Batting first, India posted a formidable 340/3 in 49 overs, powered by centuries from openers Smriti Mandhana (109 off 95 balls) and Pratika Rawal (122 off 134 balls), who shared a record-breaking 212-run partnership. In reply, New Zealand managed 271/8 in 44 overs, with Brooke Halliday being the top-scorer with 81 and Isabella Gaze contributing 65*. India's bowlers, led by Rawal and supported by Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, effectively contained the chase, ensuring a crucial win.