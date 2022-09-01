With Eye On 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, AAP To Launch ‘Make India No.1’ Campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will start rallying support for the Aam Aadmi Party's "Make India No. 1" campaign from Haryana on September 7, the day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on his party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Rajya Sabha MP of the party Sushil Gupta said Kejriwal will start his "national mission" to make India the number one country in the world at an event in Haryana's Hisar district on September 7, which will be attended by thousands of students from various universities of the state.

The next day, the AAP national convenor will participate in a "tiranga yatra" in Adampur and address a public meeting, he added.

"Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also be present at these events," Gupta, who is the AAP's Haryana in-charge, told reporters here.

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal formally unveiled his party's national ambition with the launch of the "Make India No. 1" campaign last month, saying the country cannot be left to those who have been ruling it till now if it has to be developed.

At an event at the Talkatora stadium here on August 17, the Delhi chief minister proposed a five-point vision for good governance and said he would travel across the country to gather support for the cause.

Kejriwal had said it was a "national mission" and appealed to people to join the campaign to realise the long-cherished dream of India becoming the best in the world and figuring in the list of developed countries.

"Arvind Kejriwal has launched the Make India No. 1 mission and he will take this forward, visiting every state and uniting the country in one thread," national advisor of the AAP Anurag Dhanda said.

He said the people of Haryana are "very excited" as the state has been chosen by the party for the launch of the campaign.

Gupta said Kejriwal will address students and youngsters at Hisar on September 7.

"He will dwell upon the issue of unemployment in Haryana and the massive debts on farmers. He will propose concrete steps to end these problems," he said.

Gupta said the campaign is "apolitical" and called upon every section of the society to attend the two-day event in Haryana next week.

According to party sources, the "Make India No. 1" campaign is part of the AAP's renewed strategy to realise its national ambition by breaching the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year, and stop the Narendra Modi juggernaut in the 2024 general election.

(With PTI inputs)

