Ulsan HD Vs Melbourne City LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Tigers Eye Win Against City Boys

Ulsan HD vs Melbourne City LIVE Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group A Matchday 7 clash between Ulsan HD and Melbourne City on Wednesday, February 11, at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium. It’s a crucial night in the race for the Round of 16, a win keeps Ulsan firmly in contention, while victory for Melbourne City seals qualification. Ulsan head in after an inconsistent run, including a 3–1 loss to FC Machida Zelvia that stretched their winless streak to three games. Melbourne City, meanwhile, recovered from two early defeats to collect 10 points, with their substitutes playing a key role in their resurgence.

LIVE UPDATES

The AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 matches will be streamed live on FanCode.