UP Election 2022: PM Modi Targets Samajwadi Party; Says ‘Mafia’ Enjoyed Patronage Under Earlier Govt

Monday, Jan 31, 2022
UP Election 2022: PM Narendra Modi said, ‘Five years ago, 'dabang' (muscle men) and 'dangai' (rioters) were the law unto themselves. Their saying was the government order. Traders were looted and daughters could not come out of their homes in that period. The mafia used to roam freely under government patronage’.

PM Narendra Modi. - Photograph by Getty Images

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 4:15 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday targeted the Samajwadi Party, saying five years ago, muscle men and rioters used to be the law unto themselves in Uttar Pradesh.

In his first virtual poll rally after the announcement of dates for the assembly elections in the state, Modi said during the previous government when Western Uttar Pradesh was burning due to riots, those in power were celebrating.

The previous government in the state was that of the Samajwadi Party (SP), which was defeated by the BJP in the 2017 assembly polls. 

"Five years ago, 'dabang' (muscle men) and 'dangai' (rioters) were the law unto themselves. Their saying was the government order. Traders were looted and daughters could not come out of their homes in that period. The mafia used to roam freely under government patronage," the prime minister said.

Attacking former chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, who had avoided visiting Noida due to a superstition, Modi said, "Can those who hesitate in coming to Noida, a place for aspirations of youths, due to superstition represent dreams of youths."

Those who don't believe in the country's own Covid vaccine and those who give fuel to rumours, can they respect the talent and innovation of the youth of Uttar Pradesh, he asked, while addressing the rally for 21 assembly seats in five districts -- Baghpat, Shamli, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

For changing Uttar Pradesh "we are putting all our efforts, but they (BJP's rivals) are here to take revenge from you. Those who are given tickets by them are its proof," Modi said.

"Taking revenge is their ideology," he said adding that "I am happy that the people of Uttar Pradesh are alert about those who have 'dangai soch' (rioters' mentality)."

Taking a jibe at Yadav for saying Lord Krishna comes in his dreams, Modi said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is awake and committed to work for Uttar Pradesh's development, while those seeing dreams are sleeping.
 

Tags

National Narendra Modi Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Riots Mafias Uttar Pradesh State Budget Session
