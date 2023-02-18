Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

TN CM Unveils Real Estate Vision 2030, Affirms Steps On To Meet Changing Needs

Home National

TN CM Unveils Real Estate Vision 2030, Affirms Steps On To Meet Changing Needs

The government is committed to providing speedy approvals for projects and is also planning to establish new satellite cities, he said.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin Twitter@mkstalin

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 5:28 pm

With nearly 49 per cent of Tamil Nadu's population living in urban areas, and ever-increasing need for housing for families and commercial space, the state government is taking steps to meet the changing requirements, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Saturday.

The government is committed to providing speedy approvals for projects and is also planning to establish new satellite cities, he said.

Unveiling the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Vision 2030 at the real estate exhibition Fairpro 2023 being held under the aegis of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), Chennai, the Chief Minister said: "I believe that there will be huge opportunities in the real estate sector due to the increasing population in Chennai, and coming up of new industries, and increasing demand for housing and offices for companies."

Related stories

Don't Ignore Criticism In Social Media, TN CM Stalin Tells Officials

Stalin Slams Palaniswami Says DMK Govt Has Fulfilled 85 Per cent Of Poll Promises

Impression That Tamil Nadu Uncooperative With NHAI Is Not True: CM Stalin Tells Gadkari

He urged CREDAI to take the major responsibility of building and providing houses and commercial spaces.

"The urban population in Tamil Nadu, which was 1.90 crore in 1991 increased to 3.49 crore in 2011. It is expected to increase further to 5.34 crore in 2031. As per the 2011 Census, the State has 832 cities and towns. Nearly 49 per cent of the population live in urban areas. Tamil Nadu is the leading state in the country in urbanisation," the Chief Minister said in an address to the gathering at the Chennai Trade Centre here.

Metropolises emerge due to rapid growth, especially increase in population and migration. Keeping this in mind, the State Housing and Urban Development Department, has formulated and implemented various housing projects, he said.

"The government is taking all steps to meet the changing needs and is committed to providing speedy approvals to projects. We are also planning to build new satellite cities besides develop outer ring roads," Stalin added.

Aiming for the overall development of the state, the government has been focusing on all sectors like education, agriculture, medical, small business, women's development, and the environment.

"At this juncture, I am obliged to remind you that it was Kalaignar (as late chief minister M Karunanidhi was called) who created the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (now TN Urban Habitat Development Board), to provide housing for slum dwellers for the first time in India 50 years ago," he said.

The government has established a single-window system for granting approvals for construction of buildings, he added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Tamil Nadu CM Tamil Nadu Government Real Estate Vision 2030 Politics M K Stalin Chennai Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts