ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Six: Check Qualification Scenario Of Group A

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Qualification Scenario: Check where the group members stand in the points table ahead of the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match on February 15

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A Super Six Qualification Scenario Explained
Pakistan cricketers celebrating win against USA in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A encounter. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
  • If Pakistan defeat India or Namibia, they will qualify for Super Six

  • USA are on the verge of elimination after two defeats

  • Top two teams of the group stages will qualify for the Super Six

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has entered the second round of group stage matches and three teams in Group A have already their second matches. Pakistan, Netherlands and USA are the three teams who have already played two matches and after halfway stage in the second round of games, the qualification scenario is unfolding gradually.

India, Pakistan, Netherlands, Namibia and USA are drafted in the Group A of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. After each team plays four games, the top two teams from the group will qualify for the Super Six stage. The biggest clash of the group is yet to take place. India will take on Pakistan on February 5, Sunday. The match has the potential to decide the fate of the group and which teams will qualify.

Ahead of that let's deep dive into how the group stands and the how the Super Six qualification scenario looks, halfway into the second round of group stage fixtures.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Standings

TeamPlayedWinLossNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
Pakistan220040.932
India110021.45
Netherlands211020.356
Namibia10100-1.033
USA20200-1.525

Pakistan

After two matches, Pakistan are currently the group toppers. They have won both matches they have played so far and are favourites to qualify from the group. Three wins will do the job for them and they still have two matches remaining in the group, one against India and another with Namibia. They have a solid net run rate of +0.932 as well. They will back themselves to enter Super Six this time.

India

India have played only one match so far. They have defeated USA in their opening match despite a momentary scare. In the end, it was a positive start for them. They still have a long way to go with three matches remaining. They have a solid run rate of +1.450 and with two matches remaining against Netherlands and Namibia and one being against Pakistan, they will be confident of securing two victories and qualifying for Super Six.

Netherlands

After unfortunately losing their first match against Pakistan, Netherlands are in a must-win situation already. To trump India and Pakistan and qualify for the Super Six stage, they will have to secure three victories. They only have one from two after beating Namibia. They will have to beat both India and USA in their next two matches to have a realistic chance of qualifying to the Super Six.

Namibia

Namibia have opened their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a loss against Netherlands. From here, they will also need to all their games if they want to stand a chance in qualification. They have their matches remaining against India, USA and Pakistan. It will be a tough ask for them to defeat the giants and make it all the way through.

USA

Although USA have mathematical chances of still qualifying for Super Six. They don't have any realistic chances to make it through. They have already suffered heavy defeats against India and Pakistan and even if they win their next two games against Netherlands and Namibia, it will be a difficult job for them to recover their depleted net run rate of -1.525. Even then, they will have to look at other results as well.

