Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: De Leede’s All-Round Masterclass Leads Dutch To Convincing 7-Wicket Win
Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In Match 10 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Netherlands national cricket team secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Namibia national cricket team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After winning the toss and bowling first, the Dutch bowlers kept Namibia to a modest 156/8 in 20 overs, with contributions from Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42) and Jan Frylinck (30) offering resistance. Chasing 157, the Netherlands paced their innings smartly, led by an unbeaten 72 off 48 balls from Bas de Leede, ably supported by Scott Edwards, to reach 159/3 in 18 overs and clinch their first win of the tournament.
