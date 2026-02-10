Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: De Leede’s All-Round Masterclass Leads Dutch To Convincing 7-Wicket Win

Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In Match 10 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Netherlands national cricket team secured a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Namibia national cricket team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After winning the toss and bowling first, the Dutch bowlers kept Namibia to a modest 156/8 in 20 overs, with contributions from Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (42) and Jan Frylinck (30) offering resistance. Chasing 157, the Netherlands paced their innings smartly, led by an unbeaten 72 off 48 balls from Bas de Leede, ably supported by Scott Edwards, to reach 159/3 in 18 overs and clinch their first win of the tournament.

Photo Webdesk
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Scott Edwards
Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards, left and Netherlands' Bas de Leede walks out of the field after their win over Namibia during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Bas de Leede
Netherlands' Bas de Leede celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Colin Ackermann
Netherlands' Colin Ackermann reacts and walks off the field after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Colin Ackermann
Netherlands' Colin Ackermann plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Bas de Leede
Netherlands' Bas de Leede plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Ruben Trumpelmann
Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann, left celebrates the dismissal of Netherlands' Michael Levitt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Michael Levitt
Netherlands' Michael Levitt hits a ball for four runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Fred Klaassen
Netherlands' Fred Klaassen, right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Namibia's Zane Green during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-JJ Smit
Namibia's JJ Smit bowled by Netherlands' Bas de Leede, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Logan van Beek
Netherlands' Logan van Beek, right, celebrates the dismissal of Namibia's Nicol Loftie-Eaton, left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Logan van Beek
Netherlands' Logan van Beek, left, celebrate the wicket of Namibia's Jan Frylinck during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Bas de Leede
Netherlands' Bas de Leede drops a catch during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Nicol Loftie-Eaton
Namibia's Nicol Loftie-Eaton plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Jay Frylinck
Namibia Jay Frylinck plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-8
Netherlands cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Louren Steenkamp during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup Cricket match-Max ODowd
Netherlands' Max O'Dowd bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Netherlands in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

