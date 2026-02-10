Al Ittihad Vs Al Gharafa Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Saudi Powerhouse Face Qatari Giants in Western Clash

Al Ittihad footballers lined up ahead of Saudi Pro League 2025-26 clash against Al Najmah. ittihad_en/X

Al Ittihad Vs Al Gharafa Live Score, AFC Champions League 2025-26 Elite: Welcome to our live coverage of the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group B matchday 7 match between Al Ittihad and Al Gharafa at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (February 10, 2026). For, Al Ittihad, a win will mathematically guarantee their spot in the Round of 16. Currently sitting in 6th place, three points would move them high enough to be safe from the 9th-place cutoff. Meanwhile, It is a survival match for Al Gharafa. Currently in 9th place, a win would take them into the top 8. On the last matchday, they will have fate in their own hands. Track the live score and updates of the Asian football match with us.

LIVE UPDATES

10 Feb 2026, 09:48:52 pm IST Al Ittihad Vs Al Gharafa Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Head-To-Head Record It will be Al Ittihad's first-ever professional meeting with Al Gharafa. Al Ittihad has historically performed well against Qatari opposition (like Al Sadd and Al Duhail), often relying on their physical presence and home advantage. Meanwhile, the Qatari side Al Gharafa has a tougher record against Saudi powerhouses, frequently finding it difficult to contain the high-tempo attacking styles of teams like Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

10 Feb 2026, 09:21:59 pm IST Al Ittihad Vs Al Gharafa Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 11:45pm IST. The Al Ittihad vs Al Gharafa, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 group B match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country. It will be shown on iQiyi in China and on DAZN Japan in Japan.