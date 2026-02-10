Most Teachers Back Internet Safety in School Curriculum, Finds a Survey

According to the study, one third of the respondents want to make internet safety a dedicated subject with weekly classes

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Internet
Most Teachers Back Internet Safety in School Curriculum, Finds a Survey
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Majority of teachers and parents want internet safety to be taught as a separate subject in core curriculum.

  • The study gathered responses from 1,800 parents and 300 teachers.

  • The study primarily focuses on how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the digital landscape.

More than half of parents and teachers want inclusion of internet safety into the core curriculum for students to protect them from increasing online perils and malicious content, a new study has found.

According to the study, one third of the respondents want to make internet safety a dedicated subject with weekly classes, while one fourth of them sought its integration into existing core subjects like computer studies.

The study, which gathered responses from 1,800 parents and 300 teachers, primarily focuses on how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the digital landscape -- deeply affecting how young minds learn, socialise and navigate information.

Naman Jain, Vice Chairman of Silverline Prestige School, which conducted the survey, said the outcomes are a wake-up call. "Our parents and teachers are telling us clearly -- the digital world our students inhabit today is fundamentally different from the one we grew up in. With AI reshaping every corner of the internet, online safety is no longer optional, it is essential literacy," he said.

"We have a responsibility to equip our students not just with academic knowledge, but with the awareness and tools to navigate an increasingly complex digital ecosystem safely and intelligently," he said, asserting that educators should be committed to building a curriculum that prepares children for both opportunities and risks of tomorrow.

According to the survey, 34 per cent participants flagged cyberbullying prevention and reporting mechanisms as their primary concern, while protection from inappropriate content and online predators was a priority for 29 per cent respondents.

Privacy protection and responsible sharing of personal information was flagged as an urgent need by 22 per cent participants, while 15 per cent advocated managing screen time and preventing digital addiction.

When asked about the necessary frequency of the digital safety curriculum, 42 per cent called for monthly sessions, 35 per cent supported termly programmes, 16 per cent advocated biannual sessions, while only 7 per cent believed annual sessions would be adequate.

When asked about how concerned they were regarding the emerging threats, 40 per cent respondents said they were 'extremely concerned' about students' exposure to inappropriate content and online safety threats, describing it as a daily worry requiring immediate action, while 24 per cent said they were 'moderately concerned', the report said.

"However, only 12 per cent felt 'very prepared' to actively address online safety. The majority, 51 per cent indicated they feel 'somewhat prepared' but need more resources and training, while 29 per cent admitted they feel 'minimally prepared' and struggle to keep pace with rapid technology changes," it added.

Published At:
Tags

