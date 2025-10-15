Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur for Bihar Assembly elections 2025.
He faces Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Singh in the Yadav-dominated constituency.
Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi accompanied Tejashwi during the nomination filing.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Raghopur Assembly constituency for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for the second phase on 11 November, Indian Express reported. He was accompanied by former RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.
Tejashwi, who has represented Raghopur for the last two terms, faces Chanchal Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party in the contest. The Yadav-dominated constituency, where farming is the primary occupation, has largely been an RJD stronghold since Lalu Prasad’s victory in 1995, except for the 2010-2015 term when it was held by the JD-U, Indian Express reported.
Meanwhile, the RJD criticised poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor over his decision not to contest the elections, saying he had “accepted defeat for his Jan Suraaj Party even before going to the battlefield,” Indian Express reported. Kishor had earlier announced that he would not be contesting, citing the party’s decision in the larger interest.
Who Is Tejashwi Yadav?
Tejashwi Yadav is the current Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Raghopur, having been elected in both 2015 and 2020. He has served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. His parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, both former Chief Ministers of Bihar, have also represented the Raghopur constituency in the past.
(WIth inputs from Indian Express)