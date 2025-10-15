Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accompanied by Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, files papers; faces Jan Suraaj’s Chanchal Singh.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav bihar election nomination
Tejashwi, who has represented Raghopur for the last two terms, faces Chanchal Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party in the contest. Photo: | Tejashwi Yadav/X Handle
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tejashwi Yadav files nomination from Raghopur for Bihar Assembly elections 2025.

  • He faces Jan Suraaj Party’s Chanchal Singh in the Yadav-dominated constituency.

  • Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi accompanied Tejashwi during the nomination filing.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from the Raghopur Assembly constituency for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for the second phase on 11 November, Indian Express reported. He was accompanied by former RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Tejashwi, who has represented Raghopur for the last two terms, faces Chanchal Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party in the contest. The Yadav-dominated constituency, where farming is the primary occupation, has largely been an RJD stronghold since Lalu Prasad’s victory in 1995, except for the 2010-2015 term when it was held by the JD-U, Indian Express reported.

For the Rights - Rahul Gandhi during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar - | PTI
Many Riders In Bihar Election Caravan

BY Md Asghar Khan

Meanwhile, the RJD criticised poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor over his decision not to contest the elections, saying he had “accepted defeat for his Jan Suraaj Party even before going to the battlefield,” Indian Express reported. Kishor had earlier announced that he would not be contesting, citing the party’s decision in the larger interest.

Who Is Tejashwi Yadav?

RJD, Congress and CPI-ML legislators demonstrate against SIR during Monsoon Session at Bihar Assembly on July 24, 2025, in Patna. - Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

BY Manoj Kumar Jha

Tejashwi Yadav is the current Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Raghopur, having been elected in both 2015 and 2020. He has served as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. His parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, both former Chief Ministers of Bihar, have also represented the Raghopur constituency in the past.

Related Content
Related Content
The Countdown - Villagers hold up enumeration forms distributed in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls - | Getty Images
Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

(WIth inputs from Indian Express)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|ENG-W 79/7 (5)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Haryana Puts Pressure Back On Railways in Surat

  3. Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Not Retire After The ODI Series In Australia: BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla Reveals

  4. Samoa Vs UAE Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: SAM Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  5. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  4. Canadian Police Bust $400K Mail Theft Ring: Eight Indian-Origin Men Arrested in Peel Region

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

Latest Stories

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Files Nomination From Raghopur, Lalu And Rabri By His Side

  2. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Haryana Puts Pressure Back On Railways in Surat

  4. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  5. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  6. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Stops Play In Colombo|ENG-W 79/7 (5)

  7. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  8. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence