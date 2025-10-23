Tamil Nadu Weather: Yellow Alert for Chennai as Heavy Rains Continue

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet on October 23, 2025, forecasting heavy rainfall (64.5–115.5 mm) at isolated places. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as the Bay of Bengal low-pressure system weakens.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Tamil Nadu weather
Tamil Nadu Rains | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary
  • Yellow alert in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet on October 23

  • Low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal weakened, reducing rain intensity

  • Schools closed in Dharmapuri district; heavy rain forecast October 26-28

  • Temperatures between 24°C and 31°C with thunderstorms and lightning

IMD Weather Forecast for Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for five Tamil Nadu districts on Thursday, October 23, 2025, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Ranipet. Heavy rain is classified as 64.5-115.5 mm in 24 hours. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely over Puducherry, Karaikal, Chengalpattu, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, The Nilgiris, Thoothukkudi, and Tirunelveli.​

The well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that threatened to intensify into a cyclone has weakened significantly. The IMD withdrew its red and orange alerts for northern Tamil Nadu districts after the system fizzled out by Wednesday evening. The weather system is expected to weaken further into a low-pressure area by Thursday.​

Tamil Nadu Rain Alert and Current Conditions

Between 8:30 AM and 7:30 PM on Wednesday, Chennai recorded minimal rainfall, with Nungambakkam registering only 2.6 mm and Meenambakkam 1.2 mm. Ranipet recorded the highest at 73 mm, and Dharmapuri recorded 57 mm. Due to incessant rain, the Dharmapuri District Collector declared a school holiday on October 23.​

Chennai Rain Forecast and Temperature

Chennai weather update shows partly cloudy conditions with high chances of rain on October 23, with temperatures ranging between 24°C and 31°C. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 54, falling in the moderate category, while humidity levels remain high at 85% with wind speeds reaching 17.6 km/h. The heaviest rainfall is expected during late afternoon hours, followed by cooler and calmer evening conditions.​

The maximum temperature in Chennai could rise up to 31°C, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 24°C. Chennai recorded rainfall of 97.9 mm in the 24 hours till 8:30 AM on Wednesday. The city's air quality has improved significantly, with today's rainfall expected to further reduce pollution levels, though high humidity might keep particulate matter levels slightly elevated.

Relief Measures

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected emergency operations, while the Greater Chennai Corporation organized 106 kitchens serving food to 1.46 lakh rain-affected people. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather bulletins and take precautions during heavy rainfall.

Published At:
Tags

