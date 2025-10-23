AQI Today in Delhi NCR: Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' for Fourth Consecutive Day

Delhi Air Pollution Overview

Delhi's air quality index remained in the "very poor" category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, October 23, 2025, recording an overall AQI of 328 at 8 AM. The national capital woke up to thick smog with an average AQI of 325 at 5:30 AM. The Central Pollution Control Board data shows most monitoring stations recorded readings in the red zone, with the city registering an AQI of 362 at 6 AM.​