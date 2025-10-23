AQI Today in Delhi NCR: Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' for Fourth Consecutive Day

Delhi’s air quality remained in the “very poor” category for the fourth consecutive day on October 23, 2025, with an overall AQI of 328. Thick smog engulfed the city following post-Diwali firecracker violations, reducing visibility and worsening pollution levels across the capital.

Delhi AQI
Delhi's Air Quality Remains In The 'Very Poor' Category
  • Delhi AQI at 328 on October 23, in "very poor" category

  • Anand Vihar records the worst AQI at 511, entering the "severe" zone

  • Gurugram AQI at 280, Noida at 336, Ghaziabad at 324

  • GRAP Stage II restrictions are active across the NCR region

Delhi Air Pollution Overview

Delhi's air quality index remained in the "very poor" category for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, October 23, 2025, recording an overall AQI of 328 at 8 AM. The national capital woke up to thick smog with an average AQI of 325 at 5:30 AM. The Central Pollution Control Board data shows most monitoring stations recorded readings in the red zone, with the city registering an AQI of 362 at 6 AM.​

Visuals from near the Akshardham temple showed roads shrouded in dense smog with severely reduced visibility during early morning hours. The spike comes three days after Diwali, with widespread violations of the Supreme Court firecracker guidelines contributing to heavy pollution.​

Area-Wise AQI in Delhi NCR

Anand Vihar recorded the worst AQI at 511 at 5:30 AM, entering the "severe" category. Other Delhi areas showed "very poor" readings: RK Puram (362), Patparganj (361), India Gate (353), Akshardham (350), and AIIMS (342).​

Gurugram AQI today stands at 280 in the "poor" category. Noida AQI today recorded 336 with PM2.5 at 172 µg/m³ and PM10 at 213 µg/m³, remaining in the "very poor" range. Ghaziabad recorded 324, while Greater Noida registered 316.​

null - null
Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Particulate Matter and Restrictions

Delhi's PM2.5 levels reached 186 µg/m³ and PM10 at 266 µg/m³, several times higher than the WHO safe limits. Stage II GRAP restrictions include bans on coal and firewood use, diesel generator curbs, construction limits, and mechanized road cleaning.​

Weather conditions remain unfavorable with wind speeds below 7 kmph, preventing pollutant dispersion. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts AQI to remain in the "very poor" category from October 23-25.​

Health Advisory

Health experts and authorities urge residents to limit outdoor exposure to essential tasks only, especially vulnerable groups such as children, elderly individuals, and those with respiratory conditions. Wearing N95 masks and using air purifiers indoors are strongly recommended for anyone venturing outside. Delhi recorded the highest AQI among all eight major metropolitan cities on Thursday, being the only city with air quality in the "severe" category, while Bengaluru and Chennai recorded AQI below 50.

