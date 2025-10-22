Cyclone Alert in Tamil Nadu: Red Alert for 8 Districts as Heavy Rains Lash State

Red alert issued for 8 districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai
Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify; landfall expected Thursday
Schools and colleges closed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts
Extremely heavy rainfall of 20+ cm expected on October 22-23
IMD Cyclone Alert and Red Alert Districts
The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu as an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies into a depression. The system is expected to concentrate over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal coasts by Wednesday afternoon, with further intensification anticipated over the next 24 hours.
A red alert has been issued for eight districts: Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai, with extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm forecasted in 24 hours. An orange alert covers twelve districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Ramanathapuram, indicating very heavy rainfall of 11-20 cm. The depression is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday morning.
School Holidays in Tamil Nadu
District officials declared a holiday for all schools in Chennai on October 22 as a precautionary measure due to continuous rainfall and waterlogging. Schools and colleges will remain closed in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has activated comprehensive flood preparedness, including relief centers and district coordination.
Heavy Rains in Chennai and Weather Details
Chennai weather report shows heavy rainfall with temperatures between 25°C and 29°C, 85% humidity, and winds at 19 km/h. Since midnight, substantial downpours have caused waterlogging in low-lying urban areas, with some regions recording up to 100 mm daily rainfall. Air quality remains "poor" at AQI 115, though ongoing rains are reducing dust particles.
Weekly Forecast and Safety Advisories
October 23 will see moderate rain (24°C-28°C), while October 24-25 will bring heavier showers with temperatures around 23°C and wind speeds reaching 33-45 kmph, occasionally gusting to 65 kmph along coasts. The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid the sea from October 21-25 due to squally weather. Residents are urged to stay indoors during heavy rain, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow local authority instructions.