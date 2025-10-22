Cyclone Alert in Tamil Nadu: Red Alert for 8 Districts as Heavy Rains Lash State

Cyclone alert issued for Tamil Nadu as a depression intensifies over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. Red alert for 8 districts, including Villupuram and Cuddalore, with extremely heavy rainfall expected.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
tamil nadu weather
Tamil Nadu: Met Office Predicts 'Very Heavy Rain' In Cyclone Aftermath
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Red alert issued for 8 districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai

  • Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify; landfall expected Thursday

  • Schools and colleges closed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts

  • Extremely heavy rainfall of 20+ cm expected on October 22-23

IMD Cyclone Alert and Red Alert Districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu as an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies into a depression. The system is expected to concentrate over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal coasts by Wednesday afternoon, with further intensification anticipated over the next 24 hours.​

A red alert has been issued for eight districts: Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Thanjavur, and Pudukkottai, with extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20 cm forecasted in 24 hours. An orange alert covers twelve districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, and Ramanathapuram, indicating very heavy rainfall of 11-20 cm. The depression is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the north Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday morning.​

School Holidays in Tamil Nadu

District officials declared a holiday for all schools in Chennai on October 22 as a precautionary measure due to continuous rainfall and waterlogging. Schools and colleges will remain closed in Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Ranipet, Thiruvallur, Thanjavur, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai districts. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has activated comprehensive flood preparedness, including relief centers and district coordination.​

Related Content
Related Content
null - null
Understanding Cyclones: Causes, Warning Signs, and How to Protect Yourself

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Heavy Rains in Chennai and Weather Details

Chennai weather report shows heavy rainfall with temperatures between 25°C and 29°C, 85% humidity, and winds at 19 km/h. Since midnight, substantial downpours have caused waterlogging in low-lying urban areas, with some regions recording up to 100 mm daily rainfall. Air quality remains "poor" at AQI 115, though ongoing rains are reducing dust particles.​

Weekly Forecast and Safety Advisories

October 23 will see moderate rain (24°C-28°C), while October 24-25 will bring heavier showers with temperatures around 23°C and wind speeds reaching 33-45 kmph, occasionally gusting to 65 kmph along coasts. The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid the sea from October 21-25 due to squally weather. Residents are urged to stay indoors during heavy rain, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow local authority instructions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Unbeaten Giants Clash As AUS-W Elect To Field First

  2. PAK Vs SA 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Senuran Muthusamy Leads Proteas' Charge As Pakistan Left Frustrated In Rawalpindi

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Three Teams, One Spot - Who Will Reach Semis?

  4. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In SA-W Vs PAK-W Match?

  5. Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Who Won Yesterday In BAN Vs WI Match?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  3. Does Ladakh’s Unrest Signal The Next Stage Of India’s Democratic Erosion?

  4. A Century of Words: Women Writing History: Three Generations

  5. Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali Fireworks, AQI Touches 344

Entertainment News

  1. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  2. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  3. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  4. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  5. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  2. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  3. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  4. India Restores Full Embassy Status in Kabul, Reaffirms Commitment to Afghanistan’s Development

  5. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Elections: PM Modi To Launch Campaign On October 24 With Four Rallies By Month-End

  2. Australia Vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch AUS-W Vs ENG-W Match

  3. Inside Maharashtra's Rural Education State Neglect: Crumbling Roofs, Teacher Shortage

  4. The Gen Z Effect: Can Old Politics Survive A Young Bihar?

  5. The Valley’s Silence Begins Young On Kashmir's College Campuses

  6. South Africa Vs Pakistan Highlights, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Rain Plays Spoiler But SA-W Still Emerge Victorious

  7. Trump Cancels Putin Summit To Avoid 'Wasted Meeting' On Ukraine

  8. CPI's D Raja Expresses Confidence In Mahagathbandhan's Bihar Victory, Predicts National Ripple Effect