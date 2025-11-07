Sukhbir Badal Urges Voters To Back SAD Candidate Sukhwinder Randhawa In Tarn Taran Bypoll

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal attacks AAP government, says only SAD can address Punjab’s issues ahead of November 11 bypoll.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal, SAD Punjab
Badal also visited the Bar Association at the Tarn Taran court complex and met lawyers. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sukhbir Singh Badal urged voters to back SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa in the Tarn Taran bypoll.

  • The SAD chief accused the AAP government of betraying all sections of society.

  • Polling will be held on November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged voters in Tarn Taran to give wholehearted support to the party’s candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa in the November 11 assembly bypoll, asserting that the SAD was the “only answer” to Punjab’s woes.

Addressing a public meeting in the constituency, Badal criticised the Bhagwant Mann government and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party “betrayed” each and every section of the society, according to PTI.

He accused the AAP of “resorting to false cases and intimidation of voters, even opposition candidates and their families, in a last ditch attempt to win the election”, the statement quoted him as saying.

“The people have, however, made up their mind. They have resolved to support the SAD and its candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa to teach the AAP a befitting lesson,” Badal added, the statement said.

Badal also visited the Bar Association at the Tarn Taran court complex and met lawyers. He spoke about the previous SAD government’s decision to construct court complexes across the state, saying the initiative was planned and executed while his party was in office.

Related Content
Related Content

Polling for the Tarn Taran assembly seat will be held on November 11, with results due on November 14, PTI reported. The seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

According to PTI, Badal said the coming poll was an opportunity for voters to reject the present administration and restore governance that, he argued, would better serve Punjab’s interests. He reiterated that only the SAD could represent the state’s needs effectively, the statement added.

The campaign in Tarn Taran has seen intensified activity from the main parties, with the AAP, Congress and SAD all contesting the bypoll in what observers expect to be a closely watched fight.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Final In Ahmedabad, Five Venues Shortlisted - Report

  2. New Zealand Vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Chapman Blinder Helps NZ Edge Past WI, Square Series 1-1

  3. WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name Malolan Rangarajan As Head Coach

  4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Up For Sale: What We Know So Far

  5. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: November 06, 2025

  2. Karnataka: Shivakumar Dismisses "November Revolution" Talk, Says Congress’ Real Revolution Will Come in 2028

  3. Why Do the Tribals Question Kerala’s Claim to Have Eradicated Extreme Poverty?

  4. Bihar Elections 2025 | In Defence Of Nachaniyas and Launda Naach Natuas

  5. First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Underway In Patna

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  3. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  4. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  5. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  2. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  3. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

  4. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

World News

  1. Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Speech 'Angry', Warns NYC Mayor-Elect Is 'Off to a Bad Start'

  2. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  3. France Braces For Surge In Mosquito-Borne Diseases

  4. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  5. How Mahmood Mamdani, Mira Nair and Rama Duwaji Shaped New York mayor Zohran Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Kannada Actor Harish Rai Of KGF Fame Passes Away After Battling Cancer

  2. Woman Maoist With Rs 17 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh

  3. IND Vs AUS Highlights, 4th T20I: India Stage Comeback To Seal 48-Run Win, Take 2-1 Lead In Series

  4. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 2nd ODI: De Kock, De Zorzi Lead Proteas To 8-Wicket Win

  5. Woman & Male Friend Arrested For Installing Spy Cam In Women's Hostel Washroom

  6. Voting Commences For 121 Seats In First Phase Of Bihar Assembly Elections

  7. Priyanka Gandhi Urges Bihar Voters To Choose Jobs, Education And A Brighter Future

  8. WPL 2026: Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Rodrigues Among Stars Retained - Report