Sukhbir Badal Urges Voters To Back SAD Candidate Sukhwinder Randhawa In Tarn Taran Bypoll

Sukhbir Singh Badal urged voters to back SAD’s Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa in the Tarn Taran bypoll.
The SAD chief accused the AAP government of betraying all sections of society.
Polling will be held on November 11, with results to be declared on November 14.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged voters in Tarn Taran to give wholehearted support to the party’s candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa in the November 11 assembly bypoll, asserting that the SAD was the “only answer” to Punjab’s woes.
Addressing a public meeting in the constituency, Badal criticised the Bhagwant Mann government and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party “betrayed” each and every section of the society, according to PTI.
He accused the AAP of “resorting to false cases and intimidation of voters, even opposition candidates and their families, in a last ditch attempt to win the election”, the statement quoted him as saying.
“The people have, however, made up their mind. They have resolved to support the SAD and its candidate Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa to teach the AAP a befitting lesson,” Badal added, the statement said.
Badal also visited the Bar Association at the Tarn Taran court complex and met lawyers. He spoke about the previous SAD government’s decision to construct court complexes across the state, saying the initiative was planned and executed while his party was in office.
Polling for the Tarn Taran assembly seat will be held on November 11, with results due on November 14, PTI reported. The seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.
According to PTI, Badal said the coming poll was an opportunity for voters to reject the present administration and restore governance that, he argued, would better serve Punjab’s interests. He reiterated that only the SAD could represent the state’s needs effectively, the statement added.
(With inputs from PTI)