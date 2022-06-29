Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Shiv Sena Workers Take Out March In Solidarity With Uddhav Thackeray In Nagpur

Maharashtra Political Crisis: A large number of Shiv Sena workers, including women, marched from Jhansi Rani square in Nagpur, and raised slogans against rebel leader Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs supporting him.

Shiv Sena supporters shouting slogans in support of Uddhav Thackeray.(File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 5:36 pm

Shiv Sena workers took out a padyatra (foot march) in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday to show solidarity for party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid the rebellion by party MLAs. 

Large number of Sena workers, including women, marched from Jhansi Rani square and raised slogans against party leader Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs supporting him. 

Over a week after the Shiv Sena legislators led by Shinde rebelled against the party, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to take a floor test on Thursday.

Talking to reporters, the party's Nagpur city unit chief Nitin Tiwari said that irrespective of the results of the floor test, the Sena will stand firm by Thackeray

"This is not the first time that the party has had to bear such wounds. This has happened in the past as well when Raj Thackeray, Narayan Rane and others left the fold. The party will bounce back stronger and Sena cadre is standing firm by Uddhav and Aaditya Thackrey," Tiwari said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

